Disney's The Lion King on Broadway is offering a free virtual theatre course for kids

The Lion King on Broadway is offering free virtual theatre courses. Picture: Getty Images/Disney Theatrical Productions

Broadway’s The Lion King is offering a free online course to keep kids busy during lockdown.

With families unable to get out and about during the coronavirus pandemic, now Disney is offering a magical way for children to stay entertained at home.

The Broadway production of The Lion King has released free virtual theatre courses, giving kids a sneak peek into how the long-running show runs.

While the musical is currently suspended due to social distancing rules, the courses were originally designed for schools that were putting on their own Lion King productions.

However, now The Lion King Experience is available for parents to use while schools across the world remain closed.

Jelani Remy and Syndee Winters from Broadway’s The Lion King . Picture: Disney Theatrical Productions

The curriculum comes in two sets for different age groups: 'Kids,' aimed at kids 8-11, and 'Junior,' for kids 12-15.

These sets include a number of 45-minute lessons, PDF worksheets, and accompanying online videos and resources that cover different elements of the musical.

The topics are made up of inspiration, writing original music, designing stage lighting, creating costumes, learning dances, and much more.

If that wasn’t enough, each video also features a small introduction from Jelani Remy and Syndee Winters, who starred in the Broadway production of the show.

After downloading the resources, families are encouraged to explore the topics and create related projects, such as a birthday card for Simba, an original song, a lighting design concept, or a theatrical mask.

Kids can track their progress throughout with worksheets and a daily journal, and at the end of the course, they will also get a certificate to show off all their hard work.

You can download the curriculum of your choice at LionKingExperience.com.

Meanwhile, Disney has also been sharing live dance routines on Instagram, to give fans the chance to learn the choreography from hit musicals.

Tour cast members Brandon A. McCall and Erynn Marie Dickerson have been taking followers through live musical theatre workshops of other Disney classics such as Aladdin and Frozen.

