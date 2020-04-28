Parenting expert reveals tips on how to make isolation easier for your children

How to make isolation easier for your children. Picture: Getty Images

A parenting expert has revealed a list of tips to help little ones feel better during lockdown.

With schools and nurseries closed for the foreseeable, parents are faced with the daunting prospect of keeping their kids happy and healthy during these tough times.

While self isolation is hard on most people, it can be even more difficult for young children who don’t understand why their lives have changed.

Luckily, Tiffany, founder of The Mummy Concierge and expert at The Baby Show, has come up with some handy tips to help parents make lockdown as easy as possible for their little ones.

Children can feel safer during isolation by sticking to a routine. Picture: Getty Images

Keep a routine

Firstly, she notes that children love routine, so keeping mealtimes and bedtimes the same can help keep things as normal as possible.

Setting activities and games at certain times can also make them feel safer.

Communicate

Tiffany states that communication is key when it comes to explaining why things are different.

While some young children won’t understand why they suddenly aren’t allowed to go outside or see a friend, there are some ways you can try and help them become more aware.

Tiffany says: “Say something like ‘we need to stay inside for a bit because outside is feeling a little bit poorly at the moment so we need to wait until it feels better.’”

If you become unwell as a parent and have to send your little one to be looked after by someone else whilst you recover, it’s important to stay in contact.

She said: “Make sure you communicate with them as much as possible. Video calls are something you can do every day to reassure them you are ok and miss them.”

Interaction with other children

Try and make sure they still have a chance to communicate with other children.

You can set up a video call with a friend who has a child of a similar age to let them see each other and interact.

Make things fun

And with hygiene at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Tiffany says you can try to make things, such as hand washing, fun.

Challenge them to sing “happy birthday” three times whilst washing their hands, or turn it into a competition and see who can make their hands the “soapiest” whilst washing.

You could even have a reward chart for every time they wash their hands well.

If you feel happier if your toddler wears a mask, you could also turn this into a game.

Tiffany explained: “Tell your toddler that he can be a ‘doctor’ for the day and explain that doctors always wear masks when they are doing ‘important things.’

“Children like having fun so turn anything they might initially view as ‘scary’ into a game.”

