Disneyland to ban screaming on rollercoasters to stop spread of Covid-19

Disneyland is among a number of theme parks banning screaming on rollercoasters. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Disneyland is among a number of theme parks in the US that will be bringing in strict guidelines when they reopen.

Theme parks, including Disneyland, were forced to close their gates last year following the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With vaccinations in process and drops in Covid-19 cases, many theme parks are preparing to open again to customers – including Disneyland.

Disneyland have put a number of restrictions in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 when they reopen. Picture: Getty

However, visitors' experiences at the parks are set to be very different as The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) release their 'responsible reopening plan'.

The CAPA have revealed that they will be banning screaming and shouting on rollercoasters in a bid to decrease the spread of the virus.

Visitors will also have to keep their face masks on during rollercoaster rides to stop the spread of coronavirus through droplets.

Dinseyland parks are expected to reopen later this year. Picture: Getty

These new rules apply to all theme parks that are part of the CAPA, including Disneyland.

Other sites included are Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm, Legoland California and SeaWorld San Diego.

People will have to wear face masks on rollercoasters. Picture: Getty

Other restrictions will also see rollercoasters running with a reduced capacity so social distancing can stay in place when they reopen from April 1.

These new guidelines could be a sign of how theme parks in the UK will run once they reopen.

According to the Government's roadmap, outdoor visitor attractions and theme parks can reopen from April 12.

However – like all steps out of lockdown – this is subject to change depending on circumstances at the time.

