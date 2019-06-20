Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

20 June 2019, 14:53 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 15:04

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house
The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house. Picture: Amazon
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

They come in a huge range of colours and sizes too so no pup will miss out.

Amazon have upped the game and now have a completely paw-rect range of dog onesies available for your furry friends.

The Shed Defender Dog Onesie is on the online one-stop-shop and have proven incredibly popular with dog owners are with those who just love looking at cute pet pics.

Dogs of all kinds will fit into the onesies and they look great
Dogs of all kinds will fit into the onesies and they look great. Picture: Amazon

They are currently sold out on the site, but cost £45.29 and they come in a variety of sizes from 'mini' to 'XXL'.

This means that any dog from a Chihuahua to a Great Dane will be able to be a fashionista and partake in cosy time with their owners.

Colours also vary from bright red to purple, grey and even electric blue.

Read more: When is bring your dog to work day and what's it all about?

They come as small as 'mini' which fill fit even the smallest of dogs
They come as small as 'mini' which fill fit even the smallest of dogs. Picture: Amazon
There are many perks to the cute colourful onesies
There are many perks to the cute colourful onesies. Picture: Amazon

Some might see the cute onesies and think that they're all for show and a little cruel - but they'd be wrong.

There are countless uses to the slip-on coat, as it prevents dogs from malting everywhere and making a mess on furnishings among others.

It also helps reduce stress and anxiety for the animal as the "gentle pressure and snug fit" has a calming effect on them.

If your dog has had surgery the Shed Defender will come in handy one again as it helps alleviate discomfort from allergies and skin conditions and they can't scratch and itch themselves.

