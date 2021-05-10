Channel 5 on the hunt for naughty dogs to star in new series 'Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly'

Is your pooch in need of some serious training? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If your dog is in need of a serious attitude adjustment, this might just be your chance.

Do you dread walking your dog over fears he'll roll in a muddy puddle? Do you keep all your shoes up high to ensure your fluffy friend can't have them for lunch? Are you at your wits-end with your beloved pooch's behaviour?

Well then, this might just be for you.

Popular Channel 5 series Dog Behaving (Very) Badly is back with a fourth series, and they're looking for canine participants.

With millions of puppies bought during lockdown, we're sure there are a fair few in need of some training. Picture: Getty

The show – if you haven't seen it before – stars Graeme 'The Dogfather' Hall who has set out to rid the UK's dog population of their bad habits.

The professional dog trainer believes no dogs are really naughty and are just in need of proper guidance and training – which is where he comes in.

The Dogfather works with owners and their canines to help improve their behaviour. Picture: Getty

The Dogfather works with owners and their canines on the show to help improve their behaviour and overall obedience to their human.

With over 12 years experience, Graeme's mantra has always been: "Any Dog, Any Age, Any Problem".

You can now apply for your dog to take part in the new series. Picture: Getty

The opportunity for your dog to star on the show could not have come at a better time after millions of people purchased and adopted their first dogs during lockdown.

The production company Avalon Factual, who is behind the programme, confirmed to LADbible that Dog Behaving (Very) Badly will be returning for a fourth series, and they are indeed looking for participants.

You can apply to take part in the show by emailing dogs@avalonuk.com.

