This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

Fancy being woken up to news of the end of the world? We might have just the thing... (stock image). Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Polly Foreman

A new alarm clock that wakes you up in horrible ways is perfect for heavy sleepers.

If you're guilty of hitting snooze at least 11 times each morning, a new 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' could be just what you need.

The alarm clock allows you to choose from a selection of apocalyptic sounds to rouse you, including global warming, volcanic eruption, nuclear war, asteroid strike, and an evil AI.

The alarm clock is available to download on the Apple App Store (stock image). Picture: Getty

Once you've selected your favourite Doomsday scenario, you'll be woken to disturbing news and facts about 'how the world could end', which would be enough to put anyone off their morning snooze...

The 'asteroid strike' option, for example, will fill your morning with horrifying information on what exactly an asteroid could do to earth, including blocking out the sun and destroying all life on the planet.

Each alarm ends with a voice saying 'good morning', accompanied by some creepy string music.

The app is available for free on the Apple App Store, with users encouraged to donate to EarthJustice, ‘to avoid our actual doomsday’.