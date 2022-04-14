This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

14 April 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 11:32

Fancy being woken up to news of the end of the world? We might have just the thing... (stock image)
Fancy being woken up to news of the end of the world? We might have just the thing... (stock image). Picture: Alamy/Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A new alarm clock that wakes you up in horrible ways is perfect for heavy sleepers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're guilty of hitting snooze at least 11 times each morning, a new 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' could be just what you need.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

The alarm clock allows you to choose from a selection of apocalyptic sounds to rouse you, including global warming, volcanic eruption, nuclear war, asteroid strike, and an evil AI.

The alarm clock is available to download on the Apple App Store (stock image)
The alarm clock is available to download on the Apple App Store (stock image). Picture: Getty

Once you've selected your favourite Doomsday scenario, you'll be woken to disturbing news and facts about 'how the world could end', which would be enough to put anyone off their morning snooze...

The 'asteroid strike' option, for example, will fill your morning with horrifying information on what exactly an asteroid could do to earth, including blocking out the sun and destroying all life on the planet.

Each alarm ends with a voice saying 'good morning', accompanied by some creepy string music.

The app is available for free on the Apple App Store, with users encouraged to donate to EarthJustice, ‘to avoid our actual doomsday’.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Can you spot it?

Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'
French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer

List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Check out Heart's Easter content

Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday?

You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Trending on Heart

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

TV & Movies

Ella Ding has accused her Married at First Sight husband of getting with another bride

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride

TV & Movies

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

Celebrities

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

TV & Movies

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

Celebrities

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

TV & Movies

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'

Celebrities

Alison Hammond's son made a rare appearance on This Morning

Alison Hammond's son joins her for rare TV appearance on This Morning

Celebrities

A pink moon will be visible this weekend

How to see April’s Pink full Moon in the UK this weekend

Victoria Beckham has shared some photos from Brooklyn's wedding

Victoria Beckham shares photos of celeb pals at Brooklyn's wedding

Celebrities

Domenica has hinted she's back with MAFS husband Jack

Married at First Sight Australia's Domenica Calarco hints she's back with Jack Millar

TV & Movies

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child!

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice