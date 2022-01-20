Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

20 January 2022

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies
Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

This job is so easy you could do it in your sleep.

Snoring is a huge issue across the UK, with research finding 1 in 4 people are kept awake by their partner's snoring.

And while being a snorer or being married to one never appeared to come with any silver lining, that is all about to change.

A new job opportunity has opened up for all the snorers across the nation, and it comes with some serious perks.

Silentnight are looking for five of the UK's most serious snorers to test their latest sleep products of 2022 – and get paid for it.

Silentnight are looking for five of the UK's worst snorers to test out their new products
Silentnight are looking for five of the UK's worst snorers to test out their new products. Picture: Getty

The sleep brand are offering a handful of people the chance to review a number of products in exchange for a £300 fee as well as a bundle of sleep products worth £700.

Applications for the role are now open, and snorers across the country are already applying to bag the positions.

The bundle, which will be awarded to the five chosen finalist, may even be the answer to stopping your snoring as it includes a king-size rolled mattress, a pair of innovative Anti-Snore pillows as well as a 'So Snug’ 13.5 tog winter duvet.

The new products from Silentnight could be the answer to a good nights sleep for you and your partner
The new products from Silentnight could be the answer to a good nights sleep for you and your partner. Picture: Getty

In order to enter, all you have to do it complete the entry form on the Silentnight website, sign up to their newsletter and follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

The winners will be contacted by email once applications close on January 31.

If that wasn't enough to get you excited about being a snorer, Silentnight will also take and recycle your old mattress for free if you win.

The five finalists will receive £300 and a bundle of Silentnight sleep products worth £700 – including a new mattress
The five finalists will receive £300 and a bundle of Silentnight sleep products worth £700 – including a new mattress. Picture: Getty

Kat Collins, Senior Brand Manager for Silentnight, said on the opportunity: “As the UK’s most trusted sleep brand, we think it’s important to celebrate all types of sleepers and so are giving back to snorers across the country with an exciting new role this year.

"But, this is official business and we’re looking for applicants who take their sleep seriously!

"As part of our mission to change how people sleep for the better, we know that customers’ feedback on our products is fundamental to our future launches so can’t wait to hear our new ‘employees’ thoughts.”

