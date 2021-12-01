Police stop motorist for driving with snow-covered windscreen

1 December 2021, 13:20 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 13:28

A Citroen C4 was stopped by police in Oxford
A Citroen C4 was stopped by police in Oxford. Picture: Thames Valley Police
Heart reporter

A motorist was stopped by police after driving with snow on their front windscreen.

With the weather taking a very chilly turn this week, many of us have had to spend the morning de-frosting our cars.

But now police have put out a warning that setting off with snow still on the front window could leave you with a hefty fine.

Taking to Twitter, Thames Valley Police shared a photo of snow and ice covering the windscreen of the car with just a small patch cleared on the driver’s side.

They revealed that they had given a driver a ticket for driving without due care and attention on Sunday.

The Citroen C4 was seen by police leaving Dawson Street, Oxford, and drove for a short distance before it was stopped in St Clement's Street around 22:45.

"Driving becomes more challenging in the snow,” they wrote.

"It is made worse when you can't see where you are going.

"Please don't make the same mistake as this driver who has just been issued with a ticket for driving a vehicle in this condition."

According to the Highway Code, windscreens and windows must be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision.

It's important to clear your windscreen before driving
It's important to clear your windscreen before driving. Picture: Alamy

This comes as the Met Office warned Britain is set for at least four days of snow as temperatures plunge.

Forecasters have said snow is likely to fall over hills on Friday, becoming heavy in places such as the Cairngorms in Scotland.

Storm Arwen has already caused chaos across the county and caused at least three people to die.

According to Netweather, the mercury could dip as low as -9C in northern parts of Scotland in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Met Office ’s Stephen Dixon said: “Winds will be especially high in exposed coastal areas in the north and north east, with gusts in excess of 40mph expected.

“The cool conditions will see some snow fall in the high ground of the far north, and generally as sleet or rain in low ground.

“That theme continues into Thursday, with a band of rain moving in from the west later in the day.”

