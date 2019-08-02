Shaving your armpits without water can make hair appear DARKER

2 August 2019, 14:09

Dry-shaving your armpits can make the area darker (stock images)
Dry-shaving your armpits can make the area darker (stock images). Picture: Getty

Dry-shaving your armpits can make skin appear darker - but you can solve the issue with lemon water

Deciding last-minute to wear a strapless tops and hastily going over your armpits with a razor just before leaving the house is a take as old as time, but did you know that dry-shaving your armpits can make the skin on your underarms darker?

Read more: Your loofah is actually a giant dried ‘cucumber’ - and no one can believe it

Dermatologist Dr Sheel Desai Solomon told Refinery29 that deodorant, using dull razors and dry shaving all make skin in that area darker over time, and also makes it grow back thicker - but there are ways to combat it.

You might want to think twice before picking up that razor for a last minute shave...
You might want to think twice before picking up that razor for a last minute shave... Picture: Getty

She recommends making a homemade chemical exfoliator - which can be made using just lemon juice and aloe vera.

Read more: Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave

Take one tablespoon of aloe vera and one of lemon juice, mix them together, then apply them to the underarm area.

She says: "Apply this mixture on the armpits and leave for 10 minutes, then wash off normally."

The combination of the acidic and lightening lemon juice with the soothing aloe vera should help with the symptoms, she says.

Read more: Shoppers blown away by 'amazingly powerful' £16 travel Babyliss hairdryer that has OVER 1000 five star reviews

Dr Solomon adds: "Aloe vera is rich in moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties and it contains the depigmenting element aloin."

