Your loofah is actually a giant dried ‘cucumber’ - and no one can believe it

26 July 2019, 11:09

People are just finding out what a loofah is made of
People are just finding out what a loofah is made of. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

People are just starting to realise what a loofah is made from - and the answer is mind blowing.

Whether you’re heading off on holiday or just to the local lido this weekend, you might have dug out your loofah to get your skin prepped for bikini season. 

But while most of us have used the exfoliating sponge in the shower without a second thought, people are just starting to realise what it’s made of - and the answer will blow your mind. 

It turns out the beauty tool is actually a giant dried cucumber which originates from India.

The green fruit of the Luffa aegyptiaca plant grows to between 12 and 18 inches and it’s also known as the Egyptian cucumber.

Read More: Avoid oily and sweaty skin in the heat with this makeup artist's top tips

According to Garden Guides, it is now grown commercially in China, Korea, Japan, and Central America and has many different uses. 

As well as getting rid of tough skin, the vegetable can be harvested, cooked and eaten like a squash, or eaten raw like cucumber.

If you wanted to make a loofah for your bathroom, the giant cucumber should be left to mature and turn brown. 

When it is dried out completely, it should be soaked in hot water until the skin can be easily slipped off.

And there you have it, you’re own homemade loofah. 

Read More: Shoppers blown away by 'amazingly powerful' £16 travel Babyliss hairdryer that has OVER 1000 five star reviews

Obviously, this groundbreaking information has completely floored people on Twitter and one wrote: “I was just thinking about what a weird word Loofah is and I googled them. Turns out they are a type of cucumber and not a sea creature. MY MIND IS BLOWN.”

“People! PEOPLE!! I just learned that loofah are VEGETABLES! They're related to cucumbers. Why did none of you tell me?!,” another said. 

A third added: “BRO. A LOOFAH IS A PLANT???? ITS A CUCUMBER?”

And a fourth said: “Twitter trip out on this!! Did you know those loofah sponges are actually from a type of cucumber/squash?! That’s right, you’re scrubbing yourself with a fruit!”

So, there we have it, loofah's are actually vegetables and our mind is blown!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Angie leads a glam lifestyle

Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

Celebrities

This weather is an absolute nightmare for makeup wearers

Avoid oily and sweaty skin in the heat with this makeup artist's top tips

Beauty

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you HOTTER at night, say experts
Women are apparently losing out on sleep - and their partners are partly to blame

Women are losing THREE HOURS of sleep a night partly thanks to their partner, study finds
Here are some tips to relieve sunburn

Ways to treat sunburn: 7 simple solutions to ease the pain

Trending on Heart

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions

TV & Movies

The original Dotty Cotton actress Molly has grown up a lot

EastEnders' original Dotty actress Molly Collin looks unrecognisable as soap recast role

TV & Movies

BGT: The Champions will air later this year

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV and who is in the celebrity line up?

TV & Movies

Boram, 6, has two YouTube channels – Boram Tube Vlog (17.5 million subscribers) and Boram Tube ToyReview (13.6 million subscribers).

Six-year-old Korean YouTube star splashes out on £6.4 MILLION five-storey property

Celebrities

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Love Island finalist and Instagram influencer coupled up with Tommy Fury

TV & Movies

Susan Boyle has been replaced on BGT

Susan Boyle REPLACED on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

TV & Movies