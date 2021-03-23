Easter weather forecast: will it be hot over the Bank Holiday weekend?

What will the weather be like at Easter? Find out early forecasts for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but the Easter weekend is now almost upon us.

The Bank Holiday will look very different for many of us this year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy our favourite tradition of eating our weight in chocolate.

If you're hoping to spend some time in the garden over the Easter weekend, you may be wondering what the weather will be looking like.

Here's what forecasters are predicting:

Easter weekend weather forecast

The Met Office has predicted that Britain could see relatively high temperatures at the start of April, with highs of around 12C.

According to the Mirror, a Met Office forecaster said: "Going into April, settled conditions are likely to continue in southern and eastern areas, where a good deal of dry and bright weather will occur.

"The weather in the North West will be changeable and unsettled, and there is a slight possibility that some of the wet and windy weather may push southwards into central areas at times, allowing clearer but showery weather into the North West."

Good Friday takes place on April 2 this year, with Easter Sunday falling on April 4.

For people in England, the 'stay at home' message will have been removed by then, with people allowed to visit each other's gardens, subject to the 'rule of six'.

This means that people will be able to gather in private outside spaces, for things like BBQs and Easter Eggs hunts that weekend.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Boris Johnson assured the public that the planned 'roadmap' dates are still on track.

He said: "Our progress along the road to freedom continues, unchecked.

"We remain on track to reclaim the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, our gyms, our sports facilities and of course, our shops."

