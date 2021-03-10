The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021

The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021. Picture: Getty/various

Vegan Easter Eggs: the best dairy-free Easter Eggs and other Easter chocolate you can buy online.

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but we now don't have too long to wait until Easter Weekend is upon us.

Although the weather has been *slightly* unpredictable in recent weeks, we're holding out hope for a warm weekend complete with Easter Egg hunts and copious amounts of food in the garden.

With plant-based diets on the rise, many of us will be on the hunt for dairy-free and vegan Easter Eggs this year.

Luckily, there are a huge number of delicious options on the UK high street - here are our picks.

Nomo Easter Eggs

NOMO Easter Eggs are available in Caramel and Hazelnot flavours. Picture: NOMO

Nomo are hands-down one of the best vegan chocolate brands going, and their incredible range is also free from nuts and other common allergens.

This year, they've knocked it out the park with the launch of two incredible Easter Eggs - in both Hazelnot and Caramel flavours.

Hazelnot is a new flavour for the brand, and is a nut-free version of hazelnut chocolate.

The eggs cost around £6 - Click here to buy

Mummy Meagz Easter Eggs

The delicious Mummy Meagz eggs are available to buy from Holland and Barrett. Picture: Mummy Meagz

Cult vegan chocolatier Mummy Meagz also have two delicious offerings this year - their Orange Choccie and new Smoove Moove blend, the latter of which is made with delicious mylk chocolate.

Both are available to buy in Holland and Barrett, and make for a perfect gift for any dairy-free chocolate fan.

Prices range from £3.99 to £6.99 - Click here to buy

Montezumas Easter Egg

Montezumas sell an incredible range of vegan chocolate. Picture: Montezumas

Montezumas sell a huge range of mouthwatering vegan chocolate, and their Easter Egg offerings are no different.

Their dark chocolate Easter Egg is organic and vegan, and comes in compostable and biodegradable packaging.

The egg costs £6 - Click here to buy.

Happi Easter Egg

Happi's incredible range of Easter eggs are made from Oat, rather than dairy, milk - and come in two delicious flavours.

They are available in plain and salted caramel, which are both priced at £9.99.

They are both priced at £9.99 - Click here to buy.

Tesco Easter Eggs

Tesco's range this year includes a white chocolate egg. Picture: Tesco

Tesco are quickly establishing themselves as one of the leading supermarkets when it comes to vegan foods, so it's no surprise that they have an incredible selection of vegan Eggs this year.

The range features a number of flavours - including Caramel and a delicious White Chocolate with Strawberry Pieces.

Prices range between £2.50 and £3.50 - Click here to buy

Moo Free Easter Eggs

Moo Free sell a range of affordable Easter Eggs. Picture: Moo Free

Beloved vegan chocolate company Moo Free have just launched three new products for Easter – their Choccy Eggsplosion Easter Egg and Milk and White Choccy Mini Eggs.

Prices start at £2.99 - Click here to buy.

Bird and Blend Easter Egg

Bird and Blend's tea-infused egg is a perfect gift this Easter. Picture: Bird and Blend

If you're after a more unusual choice of egg this Easter, Bird and Blend's Hot Cross Bun tea-infused dark chocolate egg will be right up your street.

It tastes incredible, and comes in a beautiful bunny-shaped package - meaning it would make a perfect gift for any vegan in your life.

The incredible egg also comes complete with tea bags hidden inside the egg - so you can enjoy a cuppa with your egg.

Easter chocolate from Creative Nature

These delicious 'Bunny Droppings' are a perfect Easter gift. Picture: Creative Nature

If you fancy treating your loved one to something a little extra this year, Creative Nature are offering a delicious 'Bunny Droppings' jar.

These are packed with their best-selling Gnawbles – which are riced bites coated with vegan chocolate.

They’re free from the top 14 allergens and contain up to 39% less sugar than the market leading brand.

Gava Swedish Easter Äggs

Swedish Easter Äggs by Gåva. Picture: Gåva

If you're looking for something more sustainable this year, these Swedish Easter Äggs could be perfect.

Created to allow people to give more mindfully this Easter, they are traditionally refilled every year to reduce waste.

Made in a range of beautiful designs, you can order your egg alone, or fill it with vegan sweets.

Buy now from Gava with prices starting at £7.50.

Divine's Dark & Smooth Hazelnut

Divine's Dark & Smooth Hazelnut egg. Picture: Divine

Divine’s smooth Hazelnut egg is vegan friendly and totally delicious.

The smooth combination of dark chocolate with hazelnut praline makes for a luxurious melt-in-your-mouth experience with a subtle nutty finish.

What's more all Divine’s Easter Egg boxes are made from cardboard and foil that can be fully recycled!

Available to buy now from Ocado, Waitrose, Tesco, Divine Online for £5.

