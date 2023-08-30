Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

30 August 2023, 17:34

There are easy ways to earn cashback
There are easy ways to earn cashback. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here are some simple ways to earn cashback.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are lots of ways to earn money, however one particular method on the rise is through cashback.

Cashback is growing in popularity, with many people visiting sites to earn money easily.

However there are lots of other ways to earn cashback, from switching bank accounts to downloading apps.

Here are some straightforward ways to earn cashback on spending.

There are lots of ways to earn cashback
There are lots of ways to earn cashback. Picture: Alamy

Switch bank accounts

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts have revealed the best bank accounts to switch to receive up to £200 free cash.

The top bank accounts for new switchers are:

NatWest

Switchers get £200, plus up to £36/year cashback.

To get the £200 bonus, switchers need to open the account online or in-app, switch in an account from a different bank, pay in £1,250+ and use the app within 60 days. Then wait seven days for your £200 to arrive.

First Direct

Switchers get £175.

To get the £175 bonus, switchers need to open the account in-app (or online for joint accounts), switch in an account from a different bank, pay in £1,000+ within three months. Then wait 28 days for the £175 to arrive.

Halifax

Switchers get £150, plus £25 cashback for three months.

To get the £150 bonus, switchers need to open the account online, switch in an account from a different bank. Then wait 3 working days days for the £150.

Cashback sites are a way to earn money
Cashback sites are a way to earn money. Picture: Getty

Cashback Sites

The Money Saving Experts have also revealed the top cashback sites.

If you want to buy something online or sign up to a finance product, rather than going direct, click to the company via a cashback site and you get paid for it.

  • Admiral travel insurance- £5 to £10 per policy
  • BT broadband- £25.50 to £80 per package
  • Currys- 0.75% to 20% of purchase's cost
  • Disney+- £10 to £15 per annual subscription
  • JD Sports- 1.5% to 5.1% of purchase's cost
  • Lastminute. com- 1.12% to 9% of purchase's cost
  • M&S- 0.75% to 10.2% of purchase's cost
  • New Look- 0.75% to 6% of purchase's cost
  • O2 mobile- £21.25 to £100 per contract
  • RAC breakdown cover- £15 to £146 per policy
There are plenty of sites offering cashback
There are plenty of sites offering cashback. Picture: Alamy

Get money off phone bills

Airtime Rewards is an app that allows customers to get money off their phone bills when they make a qualifying purchase.

Customers can connect Airtime Rewards to their bank account, then the app will automatically register when they have visited a partner store.

The app works on major UK phone networks, including O2, Three, EE, giffgaff and Vodafone but not on smaller networks like Sky Mobile, Voxi and Tesco Mobile.

Airtime Rewards tracks your spending at over 100 retailers and gives you between 1% to 12% cashback.

It is possible to save money on phone bills
It is possible to save money on phone bills. Picture: Getty

Credit card rewards

The Money Saving Experts have uncovered the top-paying rewards cards.

Most of them American Express cards, however it is important to note that Amex isn't as widely accepted as Mastercard or Visa and you won't get the intro bonuses below if you've had a personal (not business) Amex in the last two years.

Here are the top-paying rewards cards:

Amex Platinum Cashback Everyday

Get 5% cashback for the first three months, then ongoing cashback of up to 1% – though you must spend £3,000+ per year to get any cashback.

Amex Rewards

Get 10,000 bonus Amex points if you spend £2,000+ in the first three months – which can be converted into many different rewards.

Amex Preferred Rewards Gold

Get 20,000 bonus Amex points if you spend £3,000+ in the first three months – though there's a hefty £160 annual fee from year two.

