Millions of Brits to receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957. Picture: Alamy

Those eligible for the extra benefits will bank the cash in November and December this year.

Millions of Brits will soon by able to bank up to £600 of energy support this coming winter as the cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of slowing down.

The government's Winter Fuel Payment, which is usually worth between £100 and £300, will give pensioners a financial boost when bills begin to escalate in the cold weather.

Plus, those who qualify for the state pension age benefit will automatically get a £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, too.

So how do you check if you meet the criteria for the cash? And how to you actually bank the money? Here, we break down all the details.

The £600 is a combination of the Winter Fuel Payment and the Pensioner Cost of Living Payment. Picture: Alamy

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment?

Millions of households in the UK will be able to claim for energy bill support this coming winter.

But if you're not sure how much you will receive, gov.uk explained: "The amount you get is based on when you were born and your circumstances between 18 to 24 September 2023. This is called the ‘qualifying week’."

The advice explains that if you "live alone with no one else eligible for Winter Fuel Payment", you will receive:

£500 if you were born between 25th September 1943 and 24th September 1957

£600 if you were born before 25th September 1943

However, if you do share a home with someone who does qualify for the benefit, your payment may be altered if you also receive Pension Credit, JSA, ESA or Income Support.

If you don't get any of the benefits above, gov.uk states that you will receive a payment of either:

£250 if you and the person you live with were both born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£250 if you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957 but the person you live with was born before 25 September 1943

£350 if you were born before 25 September 1943 but the person you live with was born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£300 if you and the person you live with were both born before 25 September 1943

The government added that: "If you and your partner jointly claim any of the benefits, one of you will get a payment of either:

£500 if both of you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£600 if one or both of you were born before 25 September 1943

"If you get any of the benefits (not as part of a joint claim), you’ll get a payment of either:

£500 if you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£600 if you were born before 25 September 1943

Gov.uk also issued payment details if you live in a care home, adding: "If you’re eligible you’ll get either:

£250 if you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£300 if you were born before 25 September 1943

So when can you expect the payment to hit your bank account? Gov.uk said most transactions are completed automatically in November or December.

The Winter Fuel Payment gives energy bill support to pensioners. Picture: Alamy

Am I eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment?

Most Brits at pensioner age are eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, plus they are set to receive a £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, too.

If you're not sure whether you're on the list to bank up to £600, gov.uk has clarified the qualifying rules.

"You can get a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born before 25 September 1957.

"You usually need to live in the UK. In some circumstances, you might be eligible if you live abroad," states gov.uk.

However, the government states on its website that you will not qualify for the benefit if you:

have been in hospital getting free treatment for more than a year

need permission to enter the UK and your granted leave says that you cannot claim public funds

were in prison for the whole of the week of 18 to 24 September 2023

The rules change slightly if you live in a care home, as the government website explained: "You can get Winter Fuel Payment if you live in a care home. You will not be eligible if both of the following apply:

you get Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

you lived in a care home for the whole time from 26 June to 24 September 2023

Most households will automatically receive the payment from the government. Picture: Alamy

How do I claim the Winter Fuel Payment?

Not sure how to claim the energy support help?

"You’ll get a letter in October or November telling you how much Winter Fuel Payment you’ll get, if you’re eligible," said gov.uk.

“If you do not get a letter but think you are eligible, check if you need to make a claim."

Most people will receive the benefit automatically if they already claim the following:

State Pension

Pension Credit

Attendance Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Carers Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Income Support

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

awards from the War Pensions Scheme

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Incapacity Benefit

Industrial Death Benefit

If you don't currently receive any of these, gov.uk states that you'll need to put in a claim if the following apply:

you’ve not got the Winter Fuel Payment before

you’ve deferred your State Pension since your last Winter Fuel Payment

You can apply for the benefit by post from 18th September or by phone from 4th October, and the deadline to claim your Winter Fuel Payment from 2023 to 2024 is 31st March 2024.

For more information, as well as the correct address and phone number, please check gov.uk's helpful advice page.

