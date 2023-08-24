Energy prices winter 2023: Is the energy cap coming back?

Families could end up worse off this winter due to a surge in standing charges and a lack of government support.

As the summer holidays comes to a close, Brits are beginning to think about managing their money on the run up to Christmas.

With the cold weather just around the corner, households will soon be switching the heating back on, throwing clothes in the dryer and warming the oven for Sunday roasts.

All this comes at a price – and with the cost-of-living crisis still affecting many families, UK residents are questioning how they will afford another winter with rising bills.

Here, we look at what has been said about energy prices in 2023, from whether the energy cap is coming back to any financial support available.

Is the energy cap coming back?

The energy price cap was first introduced by Ofgem in January 2019.

Its aim was to limit what households pay for each unit of gas and electricity they use.

The UK regulator sets the price cap every three months in a bid to fairly reflect the cost of energy.

Currently, it sits at £2,074, meaning UK households paying for gas and electricity from the same company should expect bills to come in at this rate for the year.

On 25th August, the UK regulator is expected to announce the latest price cap figure, with forecasts claiming Ofgem will bring it down to around £1,925.

When does the energy price cap change?

The price cap changes every three months, specifically in January, April, July and October.

It was last updated on 1st July 2023, with the next update due on 1st October 2023 – this will run through to 31st December 2023.

At the moment, the forecast suggests the price cap will fall by 7% to £1,925 a year for a typical dual-fuel household paying via direct debit.

While this might sound like good news for Brits, new research has revealed that many people could end up shelling out more for energy annually.

Resolution Foundation, an independent think-tank who work to improve the lives of those on low-to-middle incomes, predicts that 7.2million people in England will face higher energy bills this coming winter.

"Ofgem is set to announce that the typical household energy bill will fall this winter, but more than one-in-three households across England will be shocked to discover that their energy bills could actually be higher this winter than last winter," said senior economist Jonathan Marshall of the Resolution Foundation study.

"This increase will be particularly acute for England’s poorest families, a quarter of whom will spend at least £100 more on energy bills this winter compared to last year."

Are are energy prices going up?

As UK residents begin to ask questions about price hikes and bill prices, economist Jonathan Marshall revealed some shocking truths behind the price cap figures.

"Over one-in-three households across England will pay higher energy bills this winter than last winter – including almost half of poor families," he explained.

"Although the price per unit of energy is falling, this will be offset by a rise in the daily standing charge, and the fact that last winter’s universal £400 energy support is not being repeated."

He's worried the most vulnerable people in the UK will be affected by the changes.

"With these energy bill increases coming on top of a prolonged period of fast-rising food and housing costs, the cost of living squeeze is far from over.

"And, although Government schemes have improved their targeting of support throughout the crisis to those most in need, significant gaps remain which should be urgently addressed to help the most vulnerable get through the challenging months ahead.

He concluded: "In the longer term, the Government needs to reduce the UK’s dependency on gas, and improve the state of our home insulation, to prevent the winter energy crisis from becoming an annual occurrence."

