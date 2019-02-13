This brand new service will edit your ex out of all of your photos

Edit My Ex will remove your ex from your holiday photos. Picture: Edit My Ex

Edit My Ex is an anti-Valentine's service that will remove your ex boyfriend or girlfriend from your photos.

Want to reminisce about that lovely holiday you have but your ex is ruining all the pictures?

Edit My Ex is the new company that will make your ex vanish from all your photos without a trace so you can treasure the memories without having to bin the photos.

Have some ex free holiday memories thanks to Edit My Ex! Picture: Edit My Ex

Set up by entrepreneur Mark Rofe the service was born when his friend ended their relationship and he decided to gift him a photo with his ex removed.

The service costs a bargain £6.99 per photo which is a small price to pay for the happiness of your pal when they receive the thoughtful post-breakup gift.

Rofe said: "After presenting my friend with an ex-less image as a gift, I saw just how powerful the effect of removing an ex-partner from a favourite digital photograph could be.

“As someone with a background in design, I thought that I could put my skills to good use to make someone going through a break-up smile, and with my team of designers, we can't wait to start helping others regain their favourite photos without any unwelcome additions."

This could be the perfect galentines gift for your bestie - find out more about Edit My Ex here.