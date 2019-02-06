You can now name a snake after your ex, just in time for Valentine’s Day
6 February 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 11:50
Is your ex a snake? It might be time to make that title official.
We’ve all got an ex who we happily brand a snake on a daily basis.
But if you think giving your ex the title over a couple of glasses of wine with your friends isn’t enough, you can now take your hatred one step further.
The Wild Life Sydney Zoo has a new brown snake in their possession, and it’s looking for a name.
READ MORE: Here's how you can name a cockroach after your ex
READ MORE: Poundland goes Fifty Shades of Grey with Valentine's Day sex toys
View this post on Instagram
Name a snake after your ex this Valentine's Day! 🐍 Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ by naming a brown snake (one of the world’s most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo! To enter, simply head to the link in our bio and tell us why your ex deserves to have a snake named after them along with a $1 donation to the @wildlifeconservationfund 💚💚💚💚💚 Competition entries close 13 Feb 2019 #wildlifesydneyzoo #snake #valentinesday #vday #snakystatus #competition #seeaustralia #darlingharbour
The brown snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the world, making the gesture even more fitting.
The zoo took to Instagram to announce a competition which allows you to enter your ex’s name into a draw of names for the snake.
Not only will you be getting the ultimate revenge, but you’ll also be donating $1 to the Wildlife Conservation Fund by entering.
The competition ends February 13 and you can enter here.
Posting a picture of the evil-looking brown snake on their Instagram page, the zoo wrote: “Name a snake after your ex this Valentine's Day!
“Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ by naming a brown snake (one of the world’s most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo!”