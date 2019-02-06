You can now name a snake after your ex, just in time for Valentine’s Day

Does your ex remind you of a snake? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Is your ex a snake? It might be time to make that title official.

We’ve all got an ex who we happily brand a snake on a daily basis.

But if you think giving your ex the title over a couple of glasses of wine with your friends isn’t enough, you can now take your hatred one step further.

The Wild Life Sydney Zoo has a new brown snake in their possession, and it’s looking for a name.

READ MORE: Here's how you can name a cockroach after your ex

READ MORE: Poundland goes Fifty Shades of Grey with Valentine's Day sex toys

The brown snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the world, making the gesture even more fitting.

The zoo took to Instagram to announce a competition which allows you to enter your ex’s name into a draw of names for the snake.

Not only will you be getting the ultimate revenge, but you’ll also be donating $1 to the Wildlife Conservation Fund by entering.

The competition ends February 13 and you can enter here.

Posting a picture of the evil-looking brown snake on their Instagram page, the zoo wrote: “Name a snake after your ex this Valentine's Day!

“Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their ‘snaky status’ by naming a brown snake (one of the world’s most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo!”