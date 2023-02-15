Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices

15 February 2023, 17:08

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices [Stock Images]. Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

Electrical Safety First tested three heaters, all claiming to help households save money, and found some shocking results.

Amid the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills, households across the country are looking for ways to save money through energy-saving devices.

For many people, electric heaters have become their new way to keep warm in the winter months, with some companies claiming that their heaters can save people money on their energy bills.

While people are desperate to save money at the moment, it is important that safety is also taken into consideration.

Electrical Safety First decided that with so many heaters being sold across the UK with claims they can save money, they should test how safe they really are.

Electrical Safety First is warning people against buying three particular electric heaters [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

The charity bought heaters from three brands, Keilini, HeatPal and InstaHeat, and found that all three did not meet the necessary UK safety standards regarding their mains plugs.

In their press release, Electrical Safety First said that "all three heaters posed a serious risk of electric shock" and that two of the devices featured "such poorly made plugs that their pins risked breaking off when plugged into a socket".

In their press release, Electrical Safety First said that 'all three heaters posed a serious risk of electric shock' [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

They also carried out a strength test on the plug pins, which HeatPal and InstaHeat's heaters failed.

"Buyers risk damaging their sockets with these devices too as plug sections on two heaters did not meet the dimensional requirements for UK sockets", they explained: "This means they did not fit into a socket-outlet correctly and risked causing damage to the socket-outlet over time."

The Keilini heater arrived without a UK plug and was instead fitted with an EU mains plug and a "highly dangerous, substandard" UK travel adaptor.

"This arrangement is unsuitable for use in UK sockets, as there is no fuse in the plug, creating a fire risk with no safety mechanism to protect the cable or to cut power to the heater in the event of a fault", Electrical Safety First wrote.

They added that all the heaters purchased were missing basic markings required of them by legal safety standards.

Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive of Electrical Safety First, warned: “It is callous that these sellers are pushing dangerous products they know are going to be sought after by hard up households during an energy crisis. Consumers are handing over their hard-earned cash and in exchange receiving a product that puts their safety at risk.

“Claims made about safety found on adverts for these heaters are highly misleading. We urge shoppers to stick to reputable high street stores or go directly to their online websites to ensure the product you are purchasing is safe. No one's safety should be jeopardised by simply trying to stay warm.”

Electrical Safety First received a right of reply from Keilini, but at the time of publishing their findings had not heard back from HeatPal or InstaHeat. You can read the full report and the right of reply here.

