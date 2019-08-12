What does YOUR email signature say about you? This hilarious chart reveals all
12 August 2019, 17:07
A student has created a hilarious chart revealing what people really mean by their work email signatures
We may not give them a second thought, but it turns out our email signatures are actually *pretty* telling of how much ill-feeling we wrote the message with.
Whether you go for the passive aggressive 'regards', or the sort-of-friendly 'best wishes' - chosen email signatures can tell a lot about a person.
With that in mind, one student decided to make a chart detailing what each sign-off means - and the results are hilarious.
I woke up in a cold sweat last night to create this content. I present: the Email Sign-off Alignment pic.twitter.com/SkNpXxrj5V— Julia Burnham (@juliarburnham) August 9, 2019
Taking to Twitter, Julia Burnham wrote: "I woke up in a cold swear last night to create this content. I present: the Email Sign-off Alignment".
Her results are as follows:
'Warmly,' - lawful good
'Best,' - neutral good
'Cheers,' - chaotic good
'Thanks,' - lawful neutral
'Sincerely,' - true neutral
'Sent from my iPhone' - chaotic neutral
'Regards,' - lawful evil
No sign-off - neutral evil
'Ciao' - chaotic evil
Fans were quick to offer their own take on Julia's chart, with one writing: "I disklike cheers but can deal with it. Ciao, however, is like “what the hell are you doing?” border-line offensive, though."
Another added: "My sign-off is “take care” and wondering if it being off the chart completely is a major issue."
And a third wrote: "I vacillate between "cheers" and "regards." Seems I have two polar extremes in my personality."