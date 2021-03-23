Expert claims we're not washing our pyjamas enough

23 March 2021, 14:32

How often do you wash your pyjamas? (stock images)
How often do you wash your pyjamas? (stock images). Picture: Getty

How often should you wash your pyjamas? One expert has claimed we aren't doing so nearly enough...

If you're guilty of wearing your favourite pair of pyjamas night after night, you may want to take note of the following advice...

Experts at IceWear have claimed that many of us aren't washing our night clothes enough, and that we should be doing it every three to four days - or at least once a week.

Read more: Bride upset after guest fills seven takeaway boxes with food from the buffet

Fashion Marketing expert Harpa Gretarsdóttir said: "Pyjamas are the only intimate clothing we tend to wear multiple times as standard, with many wearing pyjamas as the only layer and without underwear beneath.

An expert has claimed that many people aren't washing their pyjamas enough (stock image)
An expert has claimed that many people aren't washing their pyjamas enough (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This intimacy against our skin and parts of our bodies, for 6 to 8 hours a night under bedding, makes them a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other germs."

If you bathe every night before bed, she added that you could get away with washing them once per week.

"Not only does a lack of washing and changing pyjamas create a dirty and smelly environment," she continued. "But it can also allow infection and irritation causing germs and ‘build-up’ to come into contact with wounds or other parts of the body that could make us sick, or lead to outbreaks of acne and other skin issues."

Read more: Mum shares incredible clothes hanger hack to save you time when hanging laundry

You should aim to wash your pyjamas every three-four days (stock image)
You should aim to wash your pyjamas every three-four days (stock image). Picture: Getty

She also revealed that not washing pyjamas can 'contaminate' the rest of your wardrobe, adding: "Particulates and microbes in the grime on our pyjamas can often be transferred onto other items, such as underwear which allows various ‘nasties’ to contaminate articles of clothing we wear close to the skin.

"[This can then] potentially spreading harmful bacteria and fungi to the rest of your wardrobe, or even that of your flatmates, partner, or family."

NOW READ:

Professional organiser reveals how to create hotel-style towels with folding technique

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The man has asked for advice after admitting he was 'heartbroken' by her request

Husband 'heartbroken' as wife plans to name their son after her late ex-boyfriend
Six ideas for making Easter 2021 special, despite lockdown

How to celebrate Easter 2021 in lockdown when you can't see your loved ones
What is the Easter weekend weather forecast? (stock images)

Easter weather forecast: will it be hot over the Bank Holiday weekend?
A man has shared his hack for cutting onions

‘Genius’ paper towel hack stops you from crying while chopping onions
The wedding guidance has been updated for April (stock images)

Wedding guidance for England updated to allow more venues to hold them from April

Trending on Heart

What channel is The Flight Attendant on in the UK?

How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

TV & Movies

Ginny and Georgia fans have pointed out that Brianne Howey looks like Julia Roberts

Is Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?

TV & Movies

Who plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia?

Who plays Abby in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

A major character is set to die in Emmerdale

Who will die in Emmerdale next week?

TV & Movies

You can now apply to be on Love Island on Tinder (right: stock image)

Love Island contestants can now apply using Tinder

TV & Movies

Abbie was left with third-degree burns after an accident

AJ Pritchard sat outside the hospital all night after girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffered third-degree burns

Celebrities