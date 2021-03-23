Expert claims we're not washing our pyjamas enough

How often should you wash your pyjamas? One expert has claimed we aren't doing so nearly enough...

If you're guilty of wearing your favourite pair of pyjamas night after night, you may want to take note of the following advice...

Experts at IceWear have claimed that many of us aren't washing our night clothes enough, and that we should be doing it every three to four days - or at least once a week.

Fashion Marketing expert Harpa Gretarsdóttir said: "Pyjamas are the only intimate clothing we tend to wear multiple times as standard, with many wearing pyjamas as the only layer and without underwear beneath.

"This intimacy against our skin and parts of our bodies, for 6 to 8 hours a night under bedding, makes them a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other germs."

If you bathe every night before bed, she added that you could get away with washing them once per week.

"Not only does a lack of washing and changing pyjamas create a dirty and smelly environment," she continued. "But it can also allow infection and irritation causing germs and ‘build-up’ to come into contact with wounds or other parts of the body that could make us sick, or lead to outbreaks of acne and other skin issues."

She also revealed that not washing pyjamas can 'contaminate' the rest of your wardrobe, adding: "Particulates and microbes in the grime on our pyjamas can often be transferred onto other items, such as underwear which allows various ‘nasties’ to contaminate articles of clothing we wear close to the skin.

"[This can then] potentially spreading harmful bacteria and fungi to the rest of your wardrobe, or even that of your flatmates, partner, or family."

