ASOS DESIGN collaborate with Disney for a brand new Lion King collection

26 June 2019, 11:09

The brand new collection will drop on July 1
The brand new collection will drop on July 1. Picture: ASOS
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

ASOS have just released images of their brand new Lion King collection for the DESIGN range.

Can you feel the love tonight? We're definitely feeling it, especially now we've seen the brand new Disney's Lion King collection that's dropping soon on ASOS.

The classic film's remake - which stars Beyonce and Seth Rogen - is set to be released on July 19 and to celebrate this, ASOS DESIGN have a brand new collection which is equally as affordable as it is colourful.

There are plenty of co-ordinating items in the collection
There are plenty of co-ordinating items in the collection. Picture: ASOS

The range drops on the e-tailer's site on Monday July 1 and will feature a number of clothing and accessories all adorned with our favourite characters from the film.

Prices start from only £8 and reach up to £45.

There are items available across men, women, unisex and plus size collections.

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN shorts co-ord in jungle print – £25
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN shorts co-ord in jungle print – £25. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN revere shirt co-ord in jungle print – £35.00
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN revere shirt co-ord in jungle print – £35.00. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex shirt in character print co-ord – £35
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex shirt in character print co-ord – £35. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN one shoulder bodysuit in jungle print – £22
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN one shoulder bodysuit in jungle print – £22. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh top co-ord in Zazu print – £25
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh top co-ord in Zazu print – £25. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh skirt co-ord in Zazu print – £25
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh skirt co-ord in Zazu print – £25. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN knitted jumper with Simba and Nala – £40
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN knitted jumper with Simba and Nala – £40. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN legging shorts co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £22
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN legging shorts co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £22. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in tye dye - £22
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in tye dye - £22. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve cropped shirt co-ord in sunset print – £35
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve cropped shirt co-ord in sunset print – £35. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt – £22
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt – £22. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve knot front t-shirt with timon print – £18
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve knot front t-shirt with timon print – £18. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex oversized cropped t-shirt with rainbow logo – £18
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex oversized cropped t-shirt with rainbow logo – £18. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN character print track jacket – £45
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN character print track jacket – £45. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN bandeau top co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £16
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN bandeau top co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £16. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized long sleeve t-shirt in sunset print – £28
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized long sleeve t-shirt in sunset print – £28. Picture: ASOS
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt with Rafiki front and back print – £22
Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt with Rafiki front and back print – £22. Picture: ASOS

The full collection will be available on ASOS.com on July 1.

