ASOS DESIGN collaborate with Disney for a brand new Lion King collection

The brand new collection will drop on July 1. Picture: ASOS

By Mared Parry

ASOS have just released images of their brand new Lion King collection for the DESIGN range.

Can you feel the love tonight? We're definitely feeling it, especially now we've seen the brand new Disney's Lion King collection that's dropping soon on ASOS.

The classic film's remake - which stars Beyonce and Seth Rogen - is set to be released on July 19 and to celebrate this, ASOS DESIGN have a brand new collection which is equally as affordable as it is colourful.

There are plenty of co-ordinating items in the collection. Picture: ASOS

The range drops on the e-tailer's site on Monday July 1 and will feature a number of clothing and accessories all adorned with our favourite characters from the film.

Prices start from only £8 and reach up to £45.

There are items available across men, women, unisex and plus size collections.

Read more: Love Island's Arabella is an ASOS model, but for MATERNITY wear?

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN shorts co-ord in jungle print – £25. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN revere shirt co-ord in jungle print – £35.00. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex shirt in character print co-ord – £35. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN one shoulder bodysuit in jungle print – £22. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh top co-ord in Zazu print – £25. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN mesh skirt co-ord in Zazu print – £25. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN knitted jumper with Simba and Nala – £40. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN legging shorts co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £22. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in tye dye - £22. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve cropped shirt co-ord in sunset print – £35. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt – £22. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN Curve knot front t-shirt with timon print – £18. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN unisex oversized cropped t-shirt with rainbow logo – £18. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN character print track jacket – £45. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN bandeau top co-ord in zebra print with logo embroidery – £16. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized long sleeve t-shirt in sunset print – £28. Picture: ASOS

Disney The Lion King x ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt with Rafiki front and back print – £22. Picture: ASOS

The full collection will be available on ASOS.com on July 1.