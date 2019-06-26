ASOS DESIGN collaborate with Disney for a brand new Lion King collection

ASOS have just released images of their brand new Lion King collection for the DESIGN range.
Can you feel the love tonight? We're definitely feeling it, especially now we've seen the brand new Disney's Lion King collection that's dropping soon on ASOS.
The classic film's remake - which stars Beyonce and Seth Rogen - is set to be released on July 19 and to celebrate this, ASOS DESIGN have a brand new collection which is equally as affordable as it is colourful.
The range drops on the e-tailer's site on Monday July 1 and will feature a number of clothing and accessories all adorned with our favourite characters from the film.
Prices start from only £8 and reach up to £45.
There are items available across men, women, unisex and plus size collections.