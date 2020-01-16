ASOS introduce feature that displays clothes on variety of different size models

The popular online e-tailer has implemented a new feature. Picture: ASOS

The new move will be rolled out onto more items, as it's still in the starting stages.

ASOS has just introduced a brand new feature to its website that will allow you to see any outfit on a range of different size and height models.

We've all been in that situation when you're looking at a dress on the website and it looks amazing on the model... but the model is three sizes different than you and five inches taller.

The new feature pops up on the left of the screen. Picture: ASOS

It's always nice to be able to see your own size represented, and it's handy for predicting whether or not you want to order something online.

Thankfully, this brand new feature will allow you to do just that, as ASOS will have each item modelled by women in every size they stock that dress, and a variety of heights too.

The feature is still being trialled, and it only on a set number of items and only on desktop, with plans to roll it out to every platform and more clothing items soon.

You're able to see the dress in a variety of different sizes. Picture: ASOS

Israeli augmented reality company, Zeekit, is behind the collaboration with ASOS, as they've worked together to create the 'See My Fit' section of the site.

In it, 16 different models will come up on a pop-out box on the screen when you've clicked the 'choose your model' button, listing their dress sizes and height.

The amazing options actually aren't individually modelled, but uses AR to create them digitally, saving time on shooting them in real life.

Here is the dress on a size 18 model. Picture: ASOS

And here is the same one on a size 4 model. Picture: ASOS

Chief product officer at ASOS.com, Andrea Trocino, took to LinkedIn to reveal the brand new feature.

Andrea wrote that ASOS was welcoming any feedback from customers about See My Fit, writing: “Happy to get any feedback from Linkedin, on top of seeing how our customers will react!"

It's gone down a treat on social media already, with many saying it's an "absolute game changer".