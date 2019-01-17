'Asymmetric jeans' are now a thing... but would YOU wear them?

The asymmetric jeans in all their usual glory.... Picture: Ksenia Schneider

Ever been stuck about what jeans to wear? Now you can do skinny AND flared with a controversial new style that combines BOTH.

A pair of jeans with different legs is the latest trend setting the internet alight... but would YOU wear them?

The asymmetric jeans are the brainchild of designer Ksenia Schneider, who paired a skinny leg with an extreme flare - giving denim-lovers the best of both worlds.

After posting a picture of her creation on Instagram earlier this month, fashion lovers were left scratching their heads.

One said: Just NO! They are ridiculous and ugly. Can they please stop coming up with such stupid fashion ideas?! The designers seem desperate!"

Another joked: "Perfect for when you have a club foot!"

The unbalanced trews aren't the other bonkers twist on the humble jeans that Ksenia has unleashed.

For £95, you can buy a pair of jeans that come complete with some built in SHORTS.

The Demi Overlay Slim Jeans are described as "bold and edgy jeans... updated with pleated culotte overlays at the front."

People don't seem too struck on them, either.

Referencing the equally ugly design, one fan commented: "Dude! No!! There are some things that just should not be... Neither these nor half jeans/half cut-off shorts. Levi Strauss is rolling in his grave. Creative, but, just, no...