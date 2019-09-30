The best Halloween costume ideas for kids in 2019 - from cartoon characters to creepy clowns

Here's the best Halloween costumes for children. Picture: Argos/Amazon/H&M/fancydress.com

By Naomi Bartram

Your child will love dressing up in these insanely cute and seriously creepy costumes on October 31st this year.

As well as apple bobbing, pumpkin carving and trick or treating, Halloween is also the perfect time for spending time with your family.

But if you're tired of dressing up your children in a white sheet or long black skirt, 2019 might be the perfect time to invest in a brand new costume.

So, we’ve put together a list of amazing outfits which will be sure to win your family the best dressed prize at any spooky party, while not breaking the bank.

Check out these funny, cute and down-right creepy costume ideas…

1. Adorable bat

This bat costume is from George at Asda. Picture: Asda

If cute is what you’re going for, you can pick up a bat costume from most fancy dress stores.

Asda is selling this sweet Dracula-inspired outfit for kids ages one to six for just £9, while Fancydress.com have the cutest baby onesie at £19.99.

Pick up this baby bat costume for £19.99. Picture: www.fancydress.com

2. Creepy clown

For any older children hoping to scare their friends, this terrifying clown costume could be the way to go - and prices start at only £9 from Amazon.

This clown costume is under £10. Picture: Amazon

Read More: New 'smart tag' will make it impossible for cheapskate shoppers to return worn clothes

3. Classic pumpkin

H&M is selling a sparkly pumpkin outfit. Picture: H&M

There are plenty of pumpkin costumes out there, but H&M have an especially glitzy one for children ages three to ten for under £15.

Read More: Forever 21 files for bankruptcy putting hundreds of stores at risk of closure

You can pick up a classic pumpkin outfit from Matalan. Picture: Matalan

Meanwhile, M&S also has the vegetable-inspired look featuring a sweet hat which comes in at £14.

4. Poo emoji

Kids will go wild for this poo emoji costume. Picture: Amazon

Looking for something different this October? Well, it doesn’t get funnier than this costume inspired by everyone’s favourite emoji.

Amazon is selling a version of the outfit for £21.26, while retailer Matalan has a £14 poop onesie for children 6-13 years.

This poop onesie is sold at Matalan. Picture: Matalan

5. Paw Patrol

This Paw Patrol outfit is perfect for your son or daughter. Picture: Argos

The PAW Patrol Chase costume is adorable if your child is a fan of the popular Nickelodeon show!

At Argos, you can also grab outfits inspired by other characters from the show - including Skye and Marshall - all for around £16.

6. Buzz Lightyear

You can pick up this Buzz Lightyear outfit from Matalan. Picture: Matalan

Another solid choice, this Buzz Lightyear Costume will be a hit with any Toy Story addict.

While the official Disney store is selling it at £26.00, Matalan has their own version - along with plenty of other Disney characters - for just £16.

7. Beetlejuice

Dress your child up in this classic Beetlejuice outfit. Picture: www.escapade.co.uk

Inspired by another film favourite, this Beetlejuice costume includes a monochrome jacket with attached tie and undershirt and trousers.

Sold on Escapade.co.uk, it is priced at £26.99 and suitable for kids ages three to ten.

8. Maleficent

Turn your child into a Disney villain with this costume. Picture: Asda

Your little one will look like the perfect Disney villain in this Maleficent fancy dress costume.

It features a dress with shimmering batwing sleeve attachments and a headpiece featuring her famous horns and is just £16 from George at Asda.