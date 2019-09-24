New 'smart tag' will make it impossible for cheapskate shoppers to return worn clothes

24 September 2019

Those who binge-shop a bit too much need to be wary
Picture: Getty

This will absolutely transform online retailers' struggles when it comes to mass clothing returns.

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you're prone to tucking tags when wearing an outfit, intending to return it after one use - you could be in trouble.

A brand new smart tag is set to be introduced by online retailers which will make it tough to get refunded for clothes that have already been worn and not just tried on.

The tag was designed by Checkpoint Systems
Picture: alphaworld.com

A large number of shops are set to start using the 'R-Turn Tag', which is designed by retail technology company, Checkpoint Systems.

The big red tag is easy to remove, but one it's been taken off its impossible to re-attach it and once it's off, you can't return the item you bought, making it a NIGHTMARE for those who just want to wear an outfit for a few hours.

The tag is unmissable and placed right at the front of the item in an awkward position, making it mandatory to remove it if you want to wear it out in public and not look like a cheapskate.

Whilst this will be embarrassing enough to scare most people off, some might wear it as a badge of honour or even cover it up if they're determined to carry on 'wardrobing' items.

Many retailers are cracking down on those who regularly buy items online and return them in bulk, with ASOS introducing a brand new policy earlier this year.

Buying clothes with intention to only wear them once could become impossible
Picture: Getty

The e-tailer giant announced they'd be disabling any user accounts of customers who regularly return large orders.

Serial returning is something that around a fifth of us do, and it's estimated that it costs the retail industry around £1.5 million a year.

It's not clear as of yet which retailers will start using the R-Turn Tag but Checkpoint Systems have revealed that they are in talks with stores at the moment.

