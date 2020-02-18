Disney launches line of wedding dresses based on your favourite princesses

You can now get married dressed as your favourite Disney princesses. Picture: Disney

Disney have launched wedding dresses based on your favourite princesses - and they're just as dreamy as they sound.

Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Jasmine are among the princesses that have inspired the new line of Disney wedding dresses, and fans can't get enough of the designs.

Read more: Brit Awards: The best, worst and most shocking outfits over the years

Announcing the new collection - which is in collaboration with Allure Bridals - on Instagram, Disney Weddings wrote: "Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Collection, an elegant bridal-wear line by @allurebridals inspired by the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters. Here’s a first look at the wedding dress inspired by Ariel! #DisneyWeddings #DisneyPrincessStyle".

The collection will feature 16 styles of dress inspired by characters such as Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana and Snow White.

The final collection will be showcased at New York Bridal Fashion Week this April, and prices range from $1,200 to $2,500 (£920 - £1,917).

Bad news for us here in the UK, though, the dresses will only be available to buy in select boutiques in north America, so you'll have to make a trip across the pond if you want one for your dream wedding.

Read more: Mum reveals genius hack that rids filthy white trainers of tough dirt and grime

Kelly Crum, Allure Bridals CEO, said: “So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films.

“Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides.

“We are honoured to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life."

Follow @disneyweddings on Instagram.

NOW READ:

Bride slams best friend for ‘ruining her wedding’ by announcing her pregnancy during speeches