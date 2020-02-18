Brit Awards: The best, worst and most shocking outfits over the years

The best, worst and most shocking outfits from the Brit Awards. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

As we await the Brit Awards 2020, we take a look back at some of the most memorable looks from the red carpet.

The Brit Awards return tonight, with performances from Stormzy, Lizzo and many others.

But the one element of the Brits we can't wait for is the red carpet, as music's most-loved dress to the nines for the award ceremony.

As we await the outfits tonight, we take a look back at some of the most iconic outfits we've seen on the Brit Awards red carpet over the years.

1997, Geri Halliwell

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress has gone down in history as one of the most iconic looks ever – not just at the Brit Awards – after she wore it during their 1997 performance.

Geri Halliwell wore this iconic dress in 1999 for the Brit Awards. Picture: PA

2001, Destiny's Child

Back when Beyonce, Michelle and Kelly coordinated their outfits, these memorable green ensembles graced the Brit Awards red carpet in 2001.

Destiny's Child wore matching green ensembles in 2001. Picture: Getty

2010, Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga cemented herself as a very unique dressed at the 2010 Brit Awards, wowing fans with her lace body and huge wig for the evening.

Lady Gaga shocked everyone with her revealing ensemble in 2010. Picture: PA

2014, Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto stole the show at the 2014 Brit Awards when she accessorised her look with a bag full of water, and complete with two live fish called Dolce and Gabbana.

Clean Bandit's Grace bought two fishy guests along with her to the Brits in 2014. Picture: PA

Grace's fish were called Dolce and Gabbana. Picture: PA

2018, Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's pink puffy gown was iconic, and not an outfit we'll soon forget. But what will she be wearing this year?

Dua Lipa looked stunning in this pink gown for the 2018 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

1999, Cher

Cher's iconic silver bedazzled dress and matching head piece was all people could talk about at the 1999 award show.

Cher wore this iconic silver dress and matching headpiece for the 1999 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

2018, Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has had some incredible red carpet outfits over the years, but this white suit dress has to be one of our all time favourites.

This has to be our favourite Holly Willoughby red carpet look. Picture: PA

2015, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was all anyone could talk about at the 2015 Brit Awards after scoring multiple gongs and giving a unforgettable performance, and her dress was pretty spectacular as well.

Taylor Swift had a big year at the 2015 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

2015, Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West was the last person anyone expected to see at the Brit Awards in 2015, but she sure made an entrance onto the stage in a body con black jumpsuit.

Kim Kardashian West made a surprise appearance at the 2015 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian West opted for a tight-fitting black jumpsuit. Picture: PA

2018, Rita Ora

There are so many iconic Rita Ora ensembles from the Brit Awards, but this cream fluffy creation has to be the most dramatic, and of course, therefore our favourite.

We loved this Rita Ora look back in 2018. Picture: PA

2012, Adele

Adele looked like a Hollywood film star in her simple black gown for the 2012 Brits, where she gave her beautiful performance of Someone Like You.

Adele looked stunning for the 2012 Brit Awards in a simple but chic black gown. Picture: PA

2019, Little Mix

Little Mix know how to rock a red carpet, bit it was the girls' 2019 performing outfits we were obsessed with for months.

Little Mix's iconic matching pink outfits reminded us of Destiny's Child. Picture: PA

2002, Kylie Minogue

Kylie put on a sensual performance in 2002 on the Brits stage, dressed to the nines in a white corset dress and silver thigh-high boots.