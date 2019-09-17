Girl spends night 'moaning' over painful heels only to realise they were on the wrong feet

The hilarious incident was shared on Twitter. Picture: Instagram

The hilarious moment was shared by one of her best friends on Twitter.

One woman had spent her entire night out with the girls in a pair of KILLER heels, so killer in fact that they'd left her in agony all evening and she'd moaned all night to her friends about how painful they were.

Imagine her embarrassment when she realised that the reason behind this was that she'd worn them on the wrong feet.

Ayleigh didn't realise until she saw this picture the next day that her shoes were back to front. Picture: Instagram

Ayleigh McGhee wore the snakeskin strappy stilettos all evening and powered through the pain, despite "moaning" non-stop.

The Scottish blonde, from Glasgow, didn't even realise until the NEXT DAY that she had mixed up her footwear and put them on the wrong way before heading out (we assume they had a pretty heavy pre-drinks).

Makeup artist Ayleigh's friend, Georgia Henry took to Twitter to share the hilarious story and on Saturday, explained what had happened the night before.

She shared the snap of Ayleigh's feet with the caption: "Ayleigh was actual moanin the full night sayin she couldn’t walk in her shoes n only just realised this morning she was wearing them on the wrong feet - this lassie man"

Ayleigh was actual moanin the full night sayin she couldn’t walk in her shoes n only just realised this morning she was wearing them on the wrong feet😭😭😭this lassie man pic.twitter.com/ZWwunPCYLZ — G (@GeorgiaH15_) September 14, 2019

The tweet has already amassed over 33,000 likes and 1,900 retweets, with many calling the whole incident "amazing".

One user joked: "Here’s a big difference between women and men.

"Women think they need to endure this for fashion, men would never leave the house in something so uncomfortable."

And another praised her, saying: "Proper hero though lass for battling on all on night."

Plenty of other young women tagged their friends, reminding them of the times they'd done similar thing such as wear their dresses or even bikinis back to front.

Maybe this will be a lesson for Ayleigh to slow down on the proseccos before heading out on the lash and to always check her shoes carefully.