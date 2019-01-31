Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her faux leather shorts and snake-print boots
31 January 2019, 17:34
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest ensemble makes for perfect winter casual-wear.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed bottle green faux leather shorts with a camel-coloured ribbed jumper. She's finished off the look with sky-high heeled snake print boots. Here's how you can shop the outfit:
Turnback Ribbed Jumper - £29 - Topshop
Unless you've been sat in your bedroom cocooned in a duvet for the last two weeks, you'll be aware that it's pretty much arctic outside. We'd recommend investing in a high neck jumper to beat the chill, and we love this one of Kelly's.
Black Faux Leather Shorts - £22 - Missguided
Who says you can't wear shorts in winter? Team this faux leather pair with tights and you're good to go.
Light brown snake block heel boots - £75 - River Island
Snake print, leopard print's slightly edgier cousin, burst onto the scene last Autumn - it's now everywhere, and we cannot get enough.
