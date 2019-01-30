Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her PU skirt and snake print boots

How to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on Heart. Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest ensemble makes for perfect winter workwear.

Kelly Brook's outfit today (30/1/19). Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a black PU belted skirt with a neutral-coloured button-up shirt, coupled with black tights and faux snakeskin boots to beat the chill. Here's how you can get the look:

Smart Pocket Shirt - Topshop - £29

Kelly's neutral-toned shirt is from Topshop. Picture: Topshop

This shirt is a great injection of colour into an all-black outfit, and is perfect for your work wardrobe.

Click here to shop.

Hardware Belted PU Mini Skirt - Topshop - £32

Kelly's on-trend PU skirt is perfect for winter. Picture: Topshop

PU is the winter season-staple that isn't going anywhere - and this skirt is selling out fast, so snap it up quick.

Click here to shop.

Brown Snake Print Heel Boots - New Look - £19.59

Brown Snake Print Block Heel Boots. Picture: New Look

Snake print, the slightly edgier cousin of leopard print, burst onto the scene last Autumn - it's now everywhere, and we cannot get enough.

Luckily for us, Kelly's boots are reduced from £27.99 to £19.59 - so add them to your basket, pronto!

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's style? Check out her previous looks here:

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black jumpsuit and leopard print belt and boots

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her dalmation print dress and boots revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Casual Friday outfit with comfy hoodie and silk skirt

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her quirky jumper and pretty palazzo pants revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and cropped jumper revealed