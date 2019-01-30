Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her PU skirt and snake print boots

30 January 2019, 17:05 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 17:16

How to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on Heart
How to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on Heart. Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest ensemble makes for perfect winter workwear.

Kelly Brook's outfit today (30/1/19)
Kelly Brook's outfit today (30/1/19). Picture: Zach Watson

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a black PU belted skirt with a neutral-coloured button-up shirt, coupled with black tights and faux snakeskin boots to beat the chill. Here's how you can get the look:

Smart Pocket Shirt - Topshop - £29

Kelly's neutral-toned shirt is from Topshop
Kelly's neutral-toned shirt is from Topshop. Picture: Topshop

This shirt is a great injection of colour into an all-black outfit, and is perfect for your work wardrobe.

Click here to shop.

Hardware Belted PU Mini Skirt - Topshop - £32

Kelly's on-trend PU skirt is perfect for winter
Kelly's on-trend PU skirt is perfect for winter. Picture: Topshop

PU is the winter season-staple that isn't going anywhere - and this skirt is selling out fast, so snap it up quick.

Click here to shop.

Brown Snake Print Heel Boots - New Look - £19.59

Brown Snake Print Block Heel Boots
Brown Snake Print Block Heel Boots. Picture: New Look

Snake print, the slightly edgier cousin of leopard print, burst onto the scene last Autumn - it's now everywhere, and we cannot get enough.

Luckily for us, Kelly's boots are reduced from £27.99 to £19.59 - so add them to your basket, pronto!

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's style? Check out her previous looks here:

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black jumpsuit and leopard print belt and boots

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her dalmation print dress and boots revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Casual Friday outfit with comfy hoodie and silk skirt

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her quirky jumper and pretty palazzo pants revealed

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her animal print skirt and cropped jumper revealed

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Phillip Schofield said he doesn't believe Gemma passed out on Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield slams Gemma Collins claims that she passed out during Dancing On Ice
Roxanne has kept a low profile since her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year

Where is Roxanne Pallett? Emmerdale star vanishes after CBB shame
Holly Willoughby wore Zara on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's blue tartan dress from This Morning revealed
Roxanne Pallett, pictured here entering the CBB house, has kept a low profile since the Ryan Thomas controversy

Roxanne Pallett spotted in public for first time in FIVE MONTHS after CBB shame