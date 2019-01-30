Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her PU skirt and snake print boots
30 January 2019, 17:05 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 17:16
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest ensemble makes for perfect winter workwear.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a black PU belted skirt with a neutral-coloured button-up shirt, coupled with black tights and faux snakeskin boots to beat the chill. Here's how you can get the look:
Smart Pocket Shirt - Topshop - £29
This shirt is a great injection of colour into an all-black outfit, and is perfect for your work wardrobe.
Hardware Belted PU Mini Skirt - Topshop - £32
PU is the winter season-staple that isn't going anywhere - and this skirt is selling out fast, so snap it up quick.
Brown Snake Print Heel Boots - New Look - £19.59
Snake print, the slightly edgier cousin of leopard print, burst onto the scene last Autumn - it's now everywhere, and we cannot get enough.
Luckily for us, Kelly's boots are reduced from £27.99 to £19.59 - so add them to your basket, pronto!
Can't get enough of Kelly's style? Check out her previous looks here:
