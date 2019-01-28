Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black jumpsuit and leopard print belt and boots
28 January 2019, 16:39 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 16:47
Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's laid-back-yet-stylish look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest couldn't be more perfect for this freezing cold weather.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, is today (28/1/19) wearing a button-up jumpsuit teamed with leopard print belt and heels.
The suit is perfect for this (likely-imminently-snowy) weather - not only is it dark in colour, but also features long sleeves to keep you cosy in the cold.
And boiler suits are not only functional, but also bang on trend this season - so we'd highly recommend copying Kelly's style now...
Here's how you can shop her look:
Black Herringbone Button Up Jumpsuit - New Look - £6
Her jumpsuit is reduced from £27.99 to £6 - so make sure to snap it up ASAP.
Leopard Print Belt - Mint Velvet - £45
Everyone knows that leopard print is the gift that keeps on giving, and it's looking like the style is never going out of fashion - so you won't regret splurging on this gorgeous belt from Mint Velvet.
Stone Leopard Print Metal Heel Ankle Boots - New Look - £20.99
Just like Kelly's jumpsuit, these boots are also reduced - so snap them up quick. They're an absolute steal at £20.99 (RRP - £29.99).
