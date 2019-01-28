Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her black jumpsuit and leopard print belt and boots

Kelly Brook in the Heart studio today. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air look as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's laid-back-yet-stylish look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and her latest couldn't be more perfect for this freezing cold weather.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, is today (28/1/19) wearing a button-up jumpsuit teamed with leopard print belt and heels.

The suit is perfect for this (likely-imminently-snowy) weather - not only is it dark in colour, but also features long sleeves to keep you cosy in the cold.

And boiler suits are not only functional, but also bang on trend this season - so we'd highly recommend copying Kelly's style now...

Here's how you can shop her look:

Black Herringbone Button Up Jumpsuit - New Look - £6

Black Herringbone Button Up Jumpsuit. Picture: New Look

Her jumpsuit is reduced from £27.99 to £6 - so make sure to snap it up ASAP.

Click here to shop.

Leopard Print Belt - Mint Velvet - £45

Kelly's belt is from Mint Velvet and costs £45. Picture: Mint Velvet

Everyone knows that leopard print is the gift that keeps on giving, and it's looking like the style is never going out of fashion - so you won't regret splurging on this gorgeous belt from Mint Velvet.

Click here to shop.

Stone Leopard Print Metal Heel Ankle Boots - New Look - £20.99

Stone Leopard Print Metal Heel Ankle Boots. Picture: New Look

Just like Kelly's jumpsuit, these boots are also reduced - so snap them up quick. They're an absolute steal at £20.99 (RRP - £29.99).

Click here to shop.

