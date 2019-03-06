Are leopard print catsuits 2019's hottest new trend? Where to buy on the highstreet
6 March 2019, 16:59 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 17:03
In breaking fashion news we never saw coming ever in our lives, leopard print catsuits are now a thing.
And, unsurprisingly, we have Kim Kardashian to thank.
(Just like we have Kendall Jenner to thank for making neon green a thing)
The KUWTK star posted a series of photos of herself in a $10,000(!) all-in-one to Instagram, and we can't help thinking that it's an absolute vibe.
Fancy treating yourself to a (considerably more affordable than Kim's) catsuit? Read on:
Leopard print catsuits to buy on the UK high street
Brown leopard print utility jumpsuit - £32 - Missguided
Urban Renewal Vintage Remnants Leopard Jumpsuit - £46 - Urban Outfitters
Leopard Print Surplice Neck Jumpsuit - £17.99 - SHEIN
Pieces Leopard Print Jumpsuit - £16.50 - ASOS
Brown Leopard Print Jumpsuit - £15 - I Saw It First
Alex Leopard Plunge Jumpsuit - Missy Empire - £38
Leopard Print Catsuit - £33 - Topshop
Tan leopard print flared sleeve jumpsuit - £28 - PrettyLittleThing
