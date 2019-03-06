Are leopard print catsuits 2019's hottest new trend? Where to buy on the highstreet

Fancy looking exactly like this all summer? Read on:. Picture: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Where to buy leopard print catsuits on the UK high street: Missguided, Urban Outfitters and more

In breaking fashion news we never saw coming ever in our lives, leopard print catsuits are now a thing.

And, unsurprisingly, we have Kim Kardashian to thank.

(Just like we have Kendall Jenner to thank for making neon green a thing)

The KUWTK star posted a series of photos of herself in a $10,000(!) all-in-one to Instagram, and we can't help thinking that it's an absolute vibe.

Fancy treating yourself to a (considerably more affordable than Kim's) catsuit? Read on:

Leopard print catsuits to buy on the UK high street

Brown leopard print utility jumpsuit - £32 - Missguided

Picture: Missguided

Click here to shop.

Urban Renewal Vintage Remnants Leopard Jumpsuit - £46 - Urban Outfitters

Picture: Urban Outfitters

Click here to shop.

Leopard Print Surplice Neck Jumpsuit - £17.99 - SHEIN

Picture: SHEIN

Click here to shop.

Pieces Leopard Print Jumpsuit - £16.50 - ASOS

Picture: ASOS

Click here to shop.

Brown Leopard Print Jumpsuit - £15 - I Saw It First

Picture: I Saw It First

Click here to shop.

Alex Leopard Plunge Jumpsuit - Missy Empire - £38

Picture: Missy Empire

Click here to shop.

Leopard Print Catsuit - £33 - Topshop

Picture: Topshop

Click here to shop.

Tan leopard print flared sleeve jumpsuit - £28 - PrettyLittleThing

Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Click here to shop.

