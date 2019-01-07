How to nail the neon green trend: the hottest 2019 colour made popular by Kendall Jenner
7 January 2019, 16:27 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 16:35
Neon and lime green tops and dresses for 2019: PrettyLittleThing, In The Style, Missguided and more.
In news we did not see coming in any way at all, 2019's hottest new fashion trend is dressing up like one big trendy highlighter pen. And we couldn't be more obsessed with the neon-green craze.
Made popular by Kendall Jenner after she posted a series of photos of herself in various brightly coloured garments, stating she's 'really into' green, many retailers have jumped on the fluorescent bandwagon.
And copying her look is both fashionable and affordable - one of her own tops costed just $63 (£50) - and you can shop the look for much cheaper online and on the British high street.
Neon green corset blouse - £20 - PrettyLittleThing
This top not only marries two of 2019's biggest trends - neon green and corset-styles - but is also a dead ringer for the actual garment worn by Kendall. And an absolute steal at £20!
Neon green roll neck long sleeve top - £10 - PrettyLittleThing
This brightly-coloured spin on a winter staple is selling out fast - so you'd better get moving if you want to snap one up!
Neon lime roll neck fluffy jumper - £30 - PrettyLittleThing
There's nothing better than a fluffy jumper in this freezing cold weather, and we're obsessed with this neon version from PrettyLittleThing. It's also selling out (we told you this colour was popular!), so snap it up quick.
Neon lime fluffy dress - £25 - PrettyLittleThing
Everyone knows that January is a month for staying inside in your pyjamas not talking to anyone and eating chocolate biscuits. But If you do end up getting dragged out somewhere you have to actually wear something fancy, at least make sure it'll keep you warm. This cosy fluffy dress kills two birds with one stone.
Neon green blazer playsuit - £30 - Missguided
Belted blazer playsuits and dresses are set to be huge this season, and we're loving this neon green version.
Lime green sweater dress - £12.99 - In The Style
Sweater dresses are ideal because they're effortless, cosy, and you can *just about* get away with wearing them with just a pair of leggings. Ideal.
Lime green jumper - £25 - Topshop
This cosy neon green jumper from Topshop is reduced from £79 to £29, so we recommend snapping it up quick!
