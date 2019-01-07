The best outfits from the Golden Globes 2019 (and how you can shop the looks)
7 January 2019, 12:27 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 12:29
The best dressed celebs at the Golden Globes 2019: Jameela Jamil, Jodie Comer, Dakota Fanning, Lady Gaga and more
The Golden Globes took places last night, and because our invites sadly got lost in the post, we've spent the morning obsessing over photographs of all the beautiful, crazy, and down-right amazing dresses all our fave celebs wore.
Here's our breakdown of the best-dressed celebrities from last night's awards (and where you can buy similar outfits).
Jameela Jamil Golden Globes dress
Wow in coral like Jameela with this dress from Free People
£88 - Free People
Lady Gaga Golden Globes dress
This powder blue dress from Shein is *slightly* less extra than Lady Gaga's, but probably more appropriate for work
£15.99 - Shein
Lucy Boynton Golden Globes Dress
Sparkle in gold sequins like Lucy with this (reduced!) dress from Zara
£25.99 - Zara
Jodie Comer Golden Globes Dress
We love this simple version of Jodie Comer's beautiful sequinned gown
£9.40 - Nobody's Child.
Dakota Fanning Golden Globes dress
Bring out your inner Elsa with this metallic silver slip dress from PrettyLittleThing
£28 - PrettyLittleThing
Irina Shayk Golden Globes dress
We're obsessed with this gold strappy lookalike from PrettyLittleThing:
£40 - PrettyLittleThing
Charlize Theron Golden Globes dress
We're big fans of this casual take on the monochrome trend:
PrettyLittleThing - £12
Sandra Oh Golden Globes dress
This one shoulder pleased midi dress from PrettyLittleThing is similar to Killing Eve star Sandra's:
£25 - PrettyLittleThing
Rosamund Pike Golden Globes dress:
Keep it simple in black like Rosamund with this front wrap halter from ASOS:
£16 - ASOS.
Lupita Nyong'o Golden Globe dress
A different take on the royal blue trend from SilkFred:
£17.50 - SilkFred.
