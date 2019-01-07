The best outfits from the Golden Globes 2019 (and how you can shop the looks)

Lady Gaga matched her dress to her hair at the Golden Globes last night. Picture: Shutterstock

The best dressed celebs at the Golden Globes 2019: Jameela Jamil, Jodie Comer, Dakota Fanning, Lady Gaga and more

The Golden Globes took places last night, and because our invites sadly got lost in the post, we've spent the morning obsessing over photographs of all the beautiful, crazy, and down-right amazing dresses all our fave celebs wore.

Here's our breakdown of the best-dressed celebrities from last night's awards (and where you can buy similar outfits).

Jameela Jamil Golden Globes dress

Jameela Jamil. Picture: Shutterstock

Wow in coral like Jameela with this dress from Free People

Love Of My Life Midi Dress - Free People. Picture: Free People

£88 - Free People

Click here to shop.

Lady Gaga Golden Globes dress

Lady Gaga. Picture: Shutterstock

This powder blue dress from Shein is *slightly* less extra than Lady Gaga's, but probably more appropriate for work

Gathered Sleeve Surplice Warp Pinstripe Dress. Picture: Shein

£15.99 - Shein

Click here to shop.

Lucy Boynton Golden Globes Dress

Lucy Boynton. Picture: Shutterstock

Sparkle in gold sequins like Lucy with this (reduced!) dress from Zara

SEQUIN DRESS. Picture: Zara

£25.99 - Zara

Click here to shop the look.

Jodie Comer Golden Globes Dress

Jodie Comer. Picture: Shutterstock

We love this simple version of Jodie Comer's beautiful sequinned gown

Black Saturn Star Ruffle Wrap Dress. Picture: Nobody's Child

£9.40 - Nobody's Child.

Click here to shop the look.

Dakota Fanning Golden Globes dress

Dakota Fanning. Picture: Shutterstock

Bring out your inner Elsa with this metallic silver slip dress from PrettyLittleThing

Silver Hammered Satin Slip Midaxi Dress. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

£28 - PrettyLittleThing

Click here to shop.

Irina Shayk Golden Globes dress

Irina Shayk. Picture: Shutterstock

We're obsessed with this gold strappy lookalike from PrettyLittleThing:

PrettyLittleThing. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

£40 - PrettyLittleThing

Click here to shop.

Charlize Theron Golden Globes dress

Charlize Theron. Picture: Shutterstock

We're big fans of this casual take on the monochrome trend:

Monochrome Sports Stripe Bodycon Dress. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing - £12

Click here to shop the look.

Sandra Oh Golden Globes dress

Sandra Oh. Picture: Shutterstock

This one shoulder pleased midi dress from PrettyLittleThing is similar to Killing Eve star Sandra's:

White One Shoulder Pleated Detail Midi Dress. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

£25 - PrettyLittleThing

Click here to shop the look.

Rosamund Pike Golden Globes dress:

Rosamund Pike. Picture: Shutterstock

Keep it simple in black like Rosamund with this front wrap halter from ASOS:

ASOS Wrap Front Halter Bodycon Dress. Picture: ASOS

£16 - ASOS.

Click here to shop.

Lupita Nyong'o Golden Globe dress

Lupita Nyong'o. Picture: Shutterstock

A different take on the royal blue trend from SilkFred:

Royal Blue Plisse Pleat Wrap Dress. Picture: SilkFred

£17.50 - SilkFred.

Click here to shop.

