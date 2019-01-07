Loose Women’s Linda Robson sparks ‘meltdown’ fears as medics called to her home

Linda Robson's behaviour sparked health fears . Picture: Getty

Linda Robson's family were concerned her erratic' behaviour could lead to the star 'harming herself'.

Police were called to Linda Robson’s house over fears for her wellbeing after her family dialled 999 believing she was having a breakdown.

According to reports by The Sun, police and medics were called to the Birds of a Feather star’s home at least twice in the past two weeks over fears for her mental health.

The 60-year-old star is believed to be on the road to recovery, with insiders putting her ‘erratic’ behaviour down to stress and lack of sleep over the Christmas period.

ITV Palooza! - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

They added: “It all got a bit too much for Linda and the family, and that’s why they called in police and experts.

“The family reached breaking point as Linda’s behaviour was becoming a bit erratic. They were worried she might hurt herself.”

The Met said officers attended “following concerns for an occupant”. A spokeswoman for Linda declined to comment to offer comment to the newspaper.

Mum-of-three Linda lives in Islington, North London with her husband Mark Dunford, 58.

She previously revealed that her son, Louis, 26, fought depression and self-harm after pal Ben Kinsella, 16, was murdered in 2008.

Since the incident, Linda was spotted out and about with her husband for the first time on Sunday afternoon, where she tried to keep a low profile with a hooded blue parka coat.