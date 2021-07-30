‘My fiancée won’t let my youngest daughter come to our ‘child-free’ wedding’

A man has banned his nine-year-old daughter from his wedding. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

A man has asked for advice after he revealed that his youngest daughter isn't invited to his wedding because it's too 'sophisticated' for kids.

Choosing who to invite to your wedding can be a stressful time, especially if you have a huge family.

But one man has caused a debate after he revealed his nine-year-old daughter hasn’t made the guest list because his fiancée doesn’t want any kids there.

To make things more awkward, his 18-year-old daughter is invited because she is now seen as an adult.

A man has said his youngest daughter can't come to his wedding. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Reddit, the 46-year-old explained: “My fiancee is a very sophisticated person and has exquisite tastes.

“She also does not really care for young children and that has created tension between her and my youngest daughter.”

The original wedding date was delayed because of Covid, but they have now decided to go ahead with a ‘lavish’ ceremony with no children allowed.

He continued: “We will, however, be inviting my oldest as she is no longer a child, and because, unlike my youngest, she and my fiancee get along well.”

The dad went on to admit: “I didn’t realise my youngest expected to come to the wedding.

One man was branded selfish after banning his youngest daughter from his wedding. Picture: Alamy

“She tried to tag along with my fiancee and my oldest when they were going shopping for a dress for my oldest because she thought she needed a dress too.

“I explained to her that the wedding was going to be for adults only and she wouldn’t be attending. She started crying and getting mad which stressed out my fiancee.

“She has been distraught about this for days and hasn’t let it go.”

The whole family has now got involved with the argument, and his parents have refused to attend the wedding without their granddaughter.

They instead suggested taking her out for a ‘special day’, with the anonymous man adding: "My parents told me I was being a terrible father by prioritising my fiancée over my daughter.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take Reddit users long to comment on the post, with one writing: “I don't know why you are marrying a woman who isn't willing to take you and your children as a whole package, and you've handled this entire situation terribly."

Another said: "Your fiancé should not be your fiancé if she can’t love your kid. That’s about to be her mother and your prioritisation is going to ruin your relationship with your daughter long term, especially if you don’t let her attend the wedding."