Princess Diana had a sweet hidden message written on the heel of her wedding shoes

There was a hidden message on Princess Diana's wedding shoes. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Princess Diana got married to Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana had a hidden message written on the heels of her wedding shoes, it has been revealed.

For her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, which took place at St Paul's Cathedral, she wore a stunning silk taffeta gown with antique lace and a 25ft train.

Princess Diana's wedding shoes were suede heels with 542 sequins and 132 pearls in a heart-shaped pattern.

On the heel of the shoes, there were small 'C' and 'D' letters printed in tribute to the couple.

The shoes were made by cobbler Clive Shilton, who told the Daily Mail: "[Diana] was a very shy, sweet, smiley-eyed young girl.

Charles and Diana got married in 1981. Picture: Getty

"Her main concern was that she wouldn't appear taller than Prince Charles, and because she was very tall – 5'10" – the shoes would have to have a low heel.

"No one even saw the bottom of the shoes, but it was important to us that they looked fantastic. You would have seen much more of them if she'd tripped!"

Charles met Diana at her family home in Althorp in 1977 when she was 16 and he was 29.

He was a guest of her sister, Sarah Spencer, who he was friends with, and a member of a shooting party.

Princess Diana's wedding shoes had a hidden message written on the heel. Picture: Getty

The couple both said that they had no idea they would get married when they first met, but that Charles "gradually" realised Diana was the one.

Charles and Diana got engaged in February 1981 when he was 32 and she 19.

The pair exchanged a number of phone calls while courting, but didn't see each other much before getting engaged.

Diana once recalled: "We met 13 times and we got married".

The pair got married on July 29 1981.

They separated in 1992, but continued to carry out their royal duties. Their divorce was finalised in 1996.