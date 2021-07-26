Wedding guests offered better food if their gifts are more expensive

A couple have offered wedding guests better food depending on the price of their gift. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

A couple have offered better food to wedding guests depending on how expensive their gift is.

Weddings can be very expensive affairs, with transport, outfits, drinks and flowers to think about.

In fact, according to Hitched.co.uk, the average big day in 2019 cost a whopping £31,000.

But one couple has taken saving to a whole new level after they allegedly based their meal plan on how much money their guests spend on a gift.

A couple has asked guests to specify how much they're paying for gifts. Picture: Getty Images

In a post shared on Reddit, an anonymous user revealed the newlyweds sent out a note before the reception asking their friends and family to specify how much they were planning on spending on their wedding gift.

Once they had this information, they would then use it to determine the level of food their guests would receive.

The message is said to have read: "So that we may prepare you're preferred dinner, please circle your gift level and indicate a meal of choice for each person in your party.”

The levels of gifting were then categorised according to their price.

A couple have caused controversy ahead of their wedding day. Picture: Getty Images

For example, anything worth up to $250 (£180) is classed as a ‘loving gift’ and would entitle guests to a choice of roast chicken or swordfish.

Those generous enough to fork out up to $500 (£360), are considered ‘silver level’ and this would result in smoked salmon or sliced steak.

The ‘golden level gift’ - including anything worth up to $1,000 (£721) - would mean the guests could chow down on mignon or lobster tail.

But if friends wanted to splurge a whopping $1,000 to $2,500+ (£1,800) for a ‘platinum level gift’, they would qualify for a two-pound lobster and a souvenir champagne goblet.

The RSVP ticket added that vegetarian and kosher meals were available at the ‘Platinum Gift’ level.

Clearly shocked by the note, one Reddit user wrote: “This seems more like something you would encounter at a charity dinner than at a wedding.

“It’s still tacky and horrific, but it feeds into the ostentatious desire to flex on other donors found at some charity events. I truly hope it isn’t a wedding couple.”

While someone else added: “That might be the tackiest thing I’ve seen in a long time.”