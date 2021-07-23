‘My friend is asking her wedding guests to pay for their own food - but I refuse’

A bride has demanded her guests pay for their wedding meal. Picture: Getty Images

A wedding guest has hit out at her friend after she was asked to pay for her meal on the big day.

A bride and groom have been slammed after they asked their wedding guests to pay for their own food.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person from America asked for advice as to whether it was unreasonable to refuse to pay the £80 the couple were demanding.

“It's a close friend's wedding in a few months time and everyone on the guest list has been asked to pay $110/£80 (AUD $149) to cover the cost of their own meal instead of buying a wedding gift," they wrote.

A wedding guest has said she refuses to pay her meal. Picture: Alamy

"It was worded in a way that very much made it sound like you would be taken off of the guest list if the money wasn't sent through soon.

"If it were a small wedding and they were keeping costs low I feel like this would be more understandable, however, the bride and groom have spent thousands on their big day so it feels a little cheeky to me to expect everyone to cough up to attend their 'special day.'"

"I am not the only one to be feeling uncomfortable about this situation."

The Reddit user went on to say the wedding ‘has got totally out of hand’ so no one feels like they can step in and say anything.

Should you have to pay for your meal at a wedding? Picture: Alamy

They continued: “They both earn triple figures and it's up to them how they want to spend their money but I feel like there's a lack of understanding about how much money their guests are already spending on attending this wedding.

“We are having to pay for stag and hen parties, new outfits (there is also a specific dress code) hotels, travel, alcohol, and take time off of work as the wedding isn't on a weekend. It feels like the last thing they could have provided us with was a meal.”

And the post racked up a lot of comments, with one person writing: "Asking guests to pay for their own meals is outrageously tacky and inappropriate, but there is absolutely nothing stopping you from politely saying, 'I'm sorry, we cannot attend.'"

Someone else said: "Refusing to pay if you do choose to attend would be just as tacky and rude as what the bride and groom are doing. This is their wedding, this is how they are choosing to do it, whether you approve or not.

“You don't have to like any of it, but your choices are either to go and play along, or not go. Anything else makes you TA."