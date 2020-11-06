Exclusive

Poll finds 72 per cent of people want fireworks banned to shelter scared pets

6 November 2020

Did your furry friend suffer this week during Bonfire Night? Is the answer to stop fireworks all together?

For many people Bonfire Night is a great time to spend time with family and friends, toast some marshmallows, light some sparklers and enjoy the fireworks.

However, for many cats and dogs across the UK, the annual celebration is the worst night of the year as the loud bangs terrify them.

This year, even though we're in lockdown, fireworks still went off up and down Britain, leaving cats and dogs hiding away.

So, what is the answer? Should fireworks be banned altogether to help protect our pets?

We decided to put out a poll to find out what people really think, and the results were revealing.

Out of 270 votes, 72 per cent of people said fireworks should be banned for the benefit of our pets.

28 per cent said they should not be banned.

Other people agreed that while they don't think fireworks should be banned, there should be more rules and regulations around them in order to save our furry friends from hours of discomfort.

One person said: "I'm a dog owner, both the dog and myself are petrified of fireworks but I don't think they should be banned.

They added: "I do however think there should be tighter regulations regarding the sale and use of them. Maybe a licence to purchase and use them, time limits etc."

Another added: "I don't think they should be banned, you can get quiet ones. Or maybe only have then so organised event/companies are the only ones who can use them."

There was a petition for parliament with 305,579 signatures calling for a ban of selling fireworks to the general public back in 2017-2019.

They argued that every year people, animals and wildlife get hurt by them.

While the rules have not changed, the RSPCA have a very helpful list of ways you can help keep your pet calm during the firework season.

