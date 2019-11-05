Puppy dies from heart attack after being left terrified by fireworks

The poor puppy passed away as a result of terrifying fireworks. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The poor puppy's heart attack was triggered by fireworks exploding near the family home.

A devastated dog owner has spoken out about the dangers of fireworks for private use after her pet terrier, Molly, passed away on the weekend.

The 18-week-old terrier experienced extreme distress on Saturday night after a series of loud bangs and explosions near the family home in Wombwell, near Barnsely in South Yorkshire.

Pets will often cower under furniture and be visibly shaken by the loud noises. Picture: Getty

Molly's owner, Susan Paterson revealed on Facebook that her beloved puppy had passed away, stating: "Due to the enormous amount of fireworks with loud bangs going off around Wombwell and lower Darfield last night, we lost a young terrier with a heart attack.

"Please think of the animals. Molly was only 18 weeks old and died of FRIGHT caused by fireworks.

"We are still trying to make sense of what happened. Dreading the fireworks again tonight."

Dogs and other pets are often left terrified. Picture: Getty

Susan also shared a link to an online petition, titled 'Review firework rules to protect animals from injury and distress' which is on Change.org.

The petition has already attracted over 520,000 signatures and it's shooting up by the day.

Julie Doorne is the woman behind the petition, who wrote: "Fireworks can cause serious distress to animals.

Back garden displays can be fun, but it's distressing for pets. Picture: Getty

"They don’t only suffer psychologically, but also physically as many attempt to run away from, or hide from, the bangs.

"With extreme noise levels and people being able to let off fireworks any time of year, it’s difficult for those who care for animals to be able to put measures in place to protect their animals.

"This is why I’m calling for an urgent review of firework regulations to further restrict their use, as a step to preventing needless animal suffering."