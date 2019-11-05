Puppy dies from heart attack after being left terrified by fireworks

5 November 2019, 10:52 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 10:56

The poor puppy passed away as a result of terrifying fireworks
The poor puppy passed away as a result of terrifying fireworks. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The poor puppy's heart attack was triggered by fireworks exploding near the family home.

A devastated dog owner has spoken out about the dangers of fireworks for private use after her pet terrier, Molly, passed away on the weekend.

The 18-week-old terrier experienced extreme distress on Saturday night after a series of loud bangs and explosions near the family home in Wombwell, near Barnsely in South Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Many large supermarkets are now selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury's ban them altogether

Pets will often cower under furniture and be visibly shaken by the loud noises
Pets will often cower under furniture and be visibly shaken by the loud noises. Picture: Getty

Molly's owner, Susan Paterson revealed on Facebook that her beloved puppy had passed away, stating: "Due to the enormous amount of fireworks with loud bangs going off around Wombwell and lower Darfield last night, we lost a young terrier with a heart attack.

"Please think of the animals. Molly was only 18 weeks old and died of FRIGHT caused by fireworks.

"We are still trying to make sense of what happened. Dreading the fireworks again tonight."

Dogs and other pets are often left terrified
Dogs and other pets are often left terrified. Picture: Getty

Susan also shared a link to an online petition, titled 'Review firework rules to protect animals from injury and distress' which is on Change.org.

The petition has already attracted over 520,000 signatures and it's shooting up by the day.

Julie Doorne is the woman behind the petition, who wrote: "Fireworks can cause serious distress to animals.

Back garden displays can be fun, but it's distressing for pets
Back garden displays can be fun, but it's distressing for pets. Picture: Getty

"They don’t only suffer psychologically, but also physically as many attempt to run away from, or hide from, the bangs.

"With extreme noise levels and people being able to let off fireworks any time of year, it’s difficult for those who care for animals to be able to put measures in place to protect their animals.

"This is why I’m calling for an urgent review of firework regulations to further restrict their use, as a step to preventing needless animal suffering."

There could soon be an alternative to smear tests (stock images)

Smear tests could be replaced by at-home urine testing kits in 'promising' medical breakthrough
Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins

Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story
The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains

Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies
The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed

The top 40 best things about Britain have been revealed - including roast dinners and Ant and Dec
Natalia Grace Barnett has denied she's a scam artist

Dwarf orphan accused of ‘pretending to be a child’ denies trying to kill adoptive family

Robert Preston is set to be found out

Coronation Street spoilers: Cheating Robert Preston finally exposed by Michelle after shock car crash

TV & Movies

Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend

Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

TV & Movies

Many members of the bride's family refused to turn up to the wedding

Don't Tell The Bride groom branded 'worst ever' after arranging cave wedding her family refused to attend

TV & Movies

The star opened up about her dietary habits

Gemma Collins reveals she 'hasn't stopped eating' since Arg breakup, as she returns to TOWIE

Celebrities

Keanu Reeves has gone public with his new girlfriend

Keanu Reeves, 55, goes public with new girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 46

Celebrities