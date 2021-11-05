People setting off fireworks between the wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine

By Alice Dear

With Bonfire Night upon us, it's important to understand the laws around using fireworks – or face an eye-watering fine.

After last year's Bonfire Night plans were cancelled due to the pandemic, it's no surprise that friend and families are looking forward to the celebrations over the weekend.

For many, fireworks will be among their plans for November 5 – and over the weekend – but, if you're setting your own off at home, you need to be aware of the laws.

Using fireworks illegally can see you slapped with a £5,000 fine, or in some circumstances, imprisonment.

One of the biggest mistakes people can make is setting off private fireworks outside the legal time limits.

On November 5, Bonfire Night, you can set off fireworks up until midnight.

The timings are also extended on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, where fireworks can be set off until 1am.

However, outside of these dates, you can not set any fireworks off between 11pm and 7am.

This will apply to Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

People caught setting off fireworks at the wrong time risk a £90 on-the-spot fine, while people selling or using fireworks illegally can be hit with a £5,000 fine - or up to six months in prison.

There are many other rules around fireworks that you should be aware of before using your own.

Fireworks sit on a scale of F1 to F4 depending on their size and the scale of the reaction.

For example, F1 fireworks include party poppers and sparklers.

Fireworks which fall under the F2 and F3 category and intended for garden display use respectively, and can only be purchased by people over 18 years old.

F4 fireworks are professional fireworks and can only be used by specialist companies.

If you are setting off fireworks from your garden, you should also be aware that it is an offence to cast or light fireworks from your property into a public place – including a park or street.

It is recommended that you call the police on 101 if you believe fireworks are being set off outside the legal times, or 999 in emergencies only.