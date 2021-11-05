People setting off fireworks between the wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine

5 November 2021, 08:33

Make sure you know the rules around using fireworks
Make sure you know the rules around using fireworks. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Bonfire Night upon us, it's important to understand the laws around using fireworks – or face an eye-watering fine.

After last year's Bonfire Night plans were cancelled due to the pandemic, it's no surprise that friend and families are looking forward to the celebrations over the weekend.

For many, fireworks will be among their plans for November 5 – and over the weekend – but, if you're setting your own off at home, you need to be aware of the laws.

Using fireworks illegally can see you slapped with a £5,000 fine, or in some circumstances, imprisonment.

One of the biggest mistakes people can make is setting off private fireworks outside the legal time limits.

Fireworks must be handled with care and can only be set off at certain times
Fireworks must be handled with care and can only be set off at certain times. Picture: Getty

On November 5, Bonfire Night, you can set off fireworks up until midnight.

The timings are also extended on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, where fireworks can be set off until 1am.

However, outside of these dates, you can not set any fireworks off between 11pm and 7am.

This will apply to Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

People caught setting off fireworks at the wrong time risk a £90 on-the-spot fine, while people selling or using fireworks illegally can be hit with a £5,000 fine - or up to six months in prison.

There are many other rules around fireworks that you should be aware of before using your own.

On Bonfire Night, November 5, you can set off fireworks up until midnight
On Bonfire Night, November 5, you can set off fireworks up until midnight. Picture: Getty

Fireworks sit on a scale of F1 to F4 depending on their size and the scale of the reaction.

For example, F1 fireworks include party poppers and sparklers.

Fireworks which fall under the F2 and F3 category and intended for garden display use respectively, and can only be purchased by people over 18 years old.

F4 fireworks are professional fireworks and can only be used by specialist companies.

If you are setting off fireworks from your garden, you should also be aware that it is an offence to cast or light fireworks from your property into a public place – including a park or street.

It is recommended that you call the police on 101 if you believe fireworks are being set off outside the legal times, or 999 in emergencies only.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment
A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo

Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

Travel

One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month...

November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Shopping

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

Trending on Heart

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?

TV & Movies

Mrs Doubtfire the musical is coming to the UK

Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

TV & Movies

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears on her new show

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she opens up about parents’ divorce

Celebrities

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK

TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month
Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert

Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

Celebrities

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

TV & Movies

This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film

Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

TV & Movies

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near dogs

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

TV & Movies