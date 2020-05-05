Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images). Picture: Getty

Essentials like flour and eggs are in short supply during the coronavirus lockdown.

A thread on Mumsnet has criticised parents for using flour to make playdough for their kids during lockdown, at a time when the ingredient is scarce in supermarkets.

One woman, who was unable to find flour in the supermarket for baking purposes, wrote: "AIBU [am I being unreasonable] to wish people would stop using flour for play dough.

Flour can be used to make homemade playdough (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Just that. Some people, like me, want to cook with it.

"I have just worked out (correctly I think) from Facebook feeds featuring play dough recipes that this is contributes to there being no flour. [sic]"

The post has racked up a number of comments on the site, with many agreeing with the mum's point.

One person wrote: "I agree op. I can’t get flour at all. Dcs school have decided to do a boiled egg painting competition ffs. It’s hard enough to get basics as it is."

Flour has been in short supply during the coronavirus lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Another said: "It's disgusting to waste food products in this way. Eating is vital, kids making a mess is not - and I'm sure they have plenty of other things to play with."

A third wrote: "I’m with you OP, I don’t think food (especially one that is in demand) should be used as a sensory/toy at the moment."

