Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

5 May 2020, 16:47

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images)
Essentials like flour and eggs are in short supply during the coronavirus lockdown.

A thread on Mumsnet has criticised parents for using flour to make playdough for their kids during lockdown, at a time when the ingredient is scarce in supermarkets.

One woman, who was unable to find flour in the supermarket for baking purposes, wrote: "AIBU [am I being unreasonable] to wish people would stop using flour for play dough.

Flour can be used to make homemade playdough (stock image)
"Just that. Some people, like me, want to cook with it.

"I have just worked out (correctly I think) from Facebook feeds featuring play dough recipes that this is contributes to there being no flour. [sic]"

The post has racked up a number of comments on the site, with many agreeing with the mum's point.

One person wrote: "I agree op. I can’t get flour at all. Dcs school have decided to do a boiled egg painting competition ffs. It’s hard enough to get basics as it is."

Flour has been in short supply during the coronavirus lockdown (stock image)
Another said: "It's disgusting to waste food products in this way. Eating is vital, kids making a mess is not - and I'm sure they have plenty of other things to play with."

A third wrote: "I’m with you OP, I don’t think food (especially one that is in demand) should be used as a sensory/toy at the moment."

More Lifestyle

