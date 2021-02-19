Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

19 February 2021, 15:15

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Want to upgrade your floral arrangements? This hack is a game-changer.

A woman has gone viral after sharing her super-simple hack to making cheap supermarket flowers look like an expensive luxury bouquet.

The woman, Susanna, shared a step-by-step guide to creating the perfect arrangement on her TikTok page, @shnordic – and it is so simple.

Creating the grid on the vase means the flowers will stay in place and will look fuller
Creating the grid on the vase means the flowers will stay in place and will look fuller. Picture: TikTok/@shnordic

She starts with a collection of supermarket flowers, with colours that all compliment each other.

After trimming the stems, she takes her glass vase and uses tape to create a grid on the top of the glass rim.

She then takes her time arranging the flowers, using the grid to keep the arrangement spread and in place.

The woman use a collection of flowers from a supermarket
The woman use a collection of flowers from a supermarket. Picture: TikTok/@shnordic

The hack means the flowers won't droop to one side of the vase, and makes it look so much fuller.

The finished results make the supermarket flowers look like an expensive luxury bouquet
The finished results make the supermarket flowers look like an expensive luxury bouquet. Picture: TikTok/@shnordic

People have been delighted with Susanna for sharing the easy hack.

One person commented on the video: "Looks beautiful!"

Another added: "Love this!"

