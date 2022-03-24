Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more
24 March 2022, 18:03
Where can I order Mother's Day flowers for next-day delivery and who delivers on a Sunday?
Listen to this article
Mother's Day 2022 falls on March 27 this year and is the perfect time to show your mum just how much she means to you.
For those of you who have left your card and present buying a little late this year, we've compiled a list of all the florists that deliver on Sundays and will accept next-day deliveries over the weekend.
From Marks & Spencer to Zing Flowers and Bloom & Wild:
Zing Flowers
- Deliver to UK mainland area
- Next-day delivery cut off 9:00PM
- Only delivering on Sundays for Mother's Day
- Browse flowers & gifts here
Bloom & Wild
- Offer next-day delivery
- Delivering on Mother's Day
- Cut-off time unknown for next-day delivery
- Browse flowers & gifts here
Marks & Spencer
- Specific flowers and plants available for next-day delivery
- Order by 7:00pm on weekdays and midday on weekends for next-day delivery
- Browse flowers & gifts here
Interflora
- Next-day delivery must be ordered before midnight
- Specific flowers available for next-day delivery
- Same day delivery available Monday - Saturday
- Browse flowers & gifts here
Serenata Flowers
- Next-day delivery 7 days a week
- Free next-day delivery
- Only selected flowers included in next-day
- Order before 9:00PM for next-day delivery
- Browse flowers & gifts here
Waitrose Flowers
- Next-day delivery available of specific bouquets
- Sundays delivery available for specific bouquets
- For Sunday deliveries, order before 4:00PM on Saturday
- Browse flowers & gifts here