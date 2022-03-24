Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered! Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Where can I order Mother's Day flowers for next-day delivery and who delivers on a Sunday?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mother's Day 2022 falls on March 27 this year and is the perfect time to show your mum just how much she means to you.

For those of you who have left your card and present buying a little late this year, we've compiled a list of all the florists that deliver on Sundays and will accept next-day deliveries over the weekend.

From Marks & Spencer to Zing Flowers and Bloom & Wild:

Zing Flowers

Zing Flowers will deliver on Sunday as a special for Mother's Day. Picture: PH

Deliver to UK mainland area

Next-day delivery cut off 9:00PM

Only delivering on Sundays for Mother's Day

Browse flowers & gifts here

Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild are delivering on Mother's Day. Picture: PH

Offer next-day delivery

Delivering on Mother's Day

Cut-off time unknown for next-day delivery

Browse flowers & gifts here

Marks & Spencer

The M&S 'Thank You Mum Bouquet' is available for next-day delivery. Picture: PH

Specific flowers and plants available for next-day delivery

Order by 7:00pm on weekdays and midday on weekends for next-day delivery

Browse flowers & gifts here

Interflora

This Mother's Day bouquet and vase are available for next-day delivery with Interflora. Picture: PH

Next-day delivery must be ordered before midnight

Specific flowers available for next-day delivery

Same day delivery available Monday - Saturday

Browse flowers & gifts here

Serenata Flowers

The 'Scented Moonlight' bouquet is one of the many items available for Mother's Day delivery. Picture: PH

Next-day delivery 7 days a week

Free next-day delivery

Only selected flowers included in next-day

Order before 9:00PM for next-day delivery

Browse flowers & gifts here

Waitrose Flowers

Waitrose are also offering Sunday delivery for Mother's Day. Picture: PH