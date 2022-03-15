15 thoughtful quotes and messages to write in a Mother's Day card

15 March 2022, 10:23

A list of sweet Mother's Day messages to include in your card
A list of sweet Mother's Day messages to include in your card. Picture: Getty Images

Mother's Day 2022: What to write in your mum's card this year.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you’re probably planning how to treat the special person in your life.

But while you might have already picked out the perfect gift, it's now time to come up with some thoughtful words to explain how much they mean to you.

So, if you can’t think of what to say to your mum this year, we’ve come up with a list of quotes and messages to spark your inspiration.

Thoughtful Mother's Day messages
Thoughtful Mother's Day messages. Picture: Getty Images

Simple Mother’s Day messages

  • Wishing you a day that's full of love, fun and all your favourite things.
  • Out of the millions of mums in the world, I'm so grateful that you're mine.
  • Thanks so much for everything you do, you truly are the best.
  • Thank you for making our house the happiest place to be.

Mother’s Day quotes

  • "Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mum taught me." - Lady Gaga.
  • “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” - Maya Angelou.
  • “All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” - Oscar Wilde.
  • “Mother is a verb. It's something you do. Not just who you are.” - Cheryl Lacey Donovan.
  • “Having kids — the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings — is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” - Maria Shriver.
  • “Motherhood has a very humanising effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” - Meryl Streep.

Funny Mother's Day messages

  • Wishing you the loveliest of Mother's Day, from your favorite child.
  • You might have failed miserably with my sibling, but at least you succeeded with me!
  • Thanks for putting up with me, I know you love a challenge.
  • Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend, greatest teacher and cheapest therapist.
  • "I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them." - Phyllis Diller.

Celebrities