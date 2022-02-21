When is Mother's Day 2022 in the UK?

21 February 2022, 16:36

Everything you need to know about Mother's Day this year (stock image)
Heart reporter

Mother's Day UK date: when is Mother's Day this year and what month does it take place?

Mother's Day 2022 is now just weeks away, and it's never too early to start planning what treats and gifts you'll treat her to this year.

The UK date changes every year, so it can be tricky to keep track of when it is.

It always takes place on a Sunday, and this year will fall at the end of March.

Here's your need-to-know on when it is.

Mother's Day takes place at the end of March (stock image)
When is Mother's Day 2022 in the UK?

This year, Mother's Day will fall on Sunday, March 27.

Other places - including Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Ireland and Nigeria - will also celebrate on this date.

The USA has a different Mother's Day to the UK, and celebrates it on the second Sunday in May. This year, it's on May 8 - and Australia, Germany, China, and Greece will also use this date.

The date of Mother's Day changes every year (stock image)
Mother's Day 2022 may be extra special for a number of people, as it is the first time in two years where no coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Why is Mother's Day on a different date each year?

Mother's Day moves date every year due to the fact that Easter is also celebrated on changing dates each year.

The day always falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is three weeks before Easter Sunday.

