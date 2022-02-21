Mortified woman walks out on date after his 'unacceptable' act at the restaurant

The woman turned to the internet for advice after walking out on her date (stock image). Picture: Getty

A woman has spoken of her anguish after her date brought a very unusual item at the dinner table.

If you thought you've had your share of nightmare dates, just wait until you hear this woman's story...

The anonymous singleton was out for a meal with her boyfriend in a restaurant, but she ended up promptly leaving after discovering he'd brought a bell along with him.

Sharing her story to Reddit, the woman, 30, explained how she thought his behaviour was "unacceptable" and that she had decided to walk out on the dinner.

Writing on the site's The A**hole forum, she shared: "This might sound bad but I don't know if I was the a**hole here.

Many Reddit users sided with the woman (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I have been dating my boyfriend Rhett for four months, we live in different towns and he's not from here, (he's an American living here) he usually visits on the weekends, This time I decided to visit his town and eat out at a diner.

"Rhett was already there when I arrived to the diner, we talked some, checked the menu, then when it was time to order he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it up then started shaking it.

"It produced a loud, annoying sound my ears started hurting. I was so confused I asked what he was doing and he said that he was trying to get one of the waiter staff's attention. I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I can not begin to explain the looks we received from everyone.

"I demanded him to stop but he said not till someone came and took our order. I threatened to leave the place and cancel dinner if he wouldn't and he kept doing it."

The woman added that she had walked out the restaurant as soon as a member of staff came to take their order.

She wrote: "I told him that I couldn't take being embarrassed by him and he got upset and said that he didn't get why I thought the bell was embarrassing, explained that it was a perfect solution for no longer be forced to wait till someone shows up.

"I said it's inappropriate and embarrassing here. He said I was being too sensitive and overreacted over nothing. He insisted we go back inside but I refused.

"We ended up leaving, he kept on about how I ruined dinner by cancelling it and offending him by acting like his behaviour is shameful. I said I had a right to give an opinion on what he's done even if he thought what he was doing but he basically told me to get off my high horse and stop calling his 'genius' idea embarrassing.

"He's been sulking for days now and wanting an apology, Maybe I overreacted. maybe it's nothing where he lives but here it's just unacceptable."

The post has attracted thousands of the comments, with many agreeing that the woman was in the right.

One person wrote: "That's incredibly rude and beyond inappropriate. You are NTA and your BF is a rude, entitled AH who would be thrown out of most restaurants in the US for that sort of behaviour."

Another added: "I worked at a restaurant for years and if someone ever came into my work and brought a bell I would kick them out and refuse service. This man is gaslighting you. You should leave him seriously."

A third wrote: "Who would ring a bell at a public restaurant? I would say that's beyond embarrassing you did nothing wrong NTA, and it's like disturbing other customers and waiters they might be busy with their work and it's their job they will serve you OP are you sure about this relationship I see red flags."