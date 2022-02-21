Mortified woman walks out on date after his 'unacceptable' act at the restaurant

21 February 2022, 15:50

The woman turned to the internet for advice after walking out on her date (stock image)
The woman turned to the internet for advice after walking out on her date (stock image). Picture: Getty

A woman has spoken of her anguish after her date brought a very unusual item at the dinner table.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you thought you've had your share of nightmare dates, just wait until you hear this woman's story...

The anonymous singleton was out for a meal with her boyfriend in a restaurant, but she ended up promptly leaving after discovering he'd brought a bell along with him.

Sharing her story to Reddit, the woman, 30, explained how she thought his behaviour was "unacceptable" and that she had decided to walk out on the dinner.

Writing on the site's The A**hole forum, she shared: "This might sound bad but I don't know if I was the a**hole here.

Many Reddit users sided with the woman (stock image)
Many Reddit users sided with the woman (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I have been dating my boyfriend Rhett for four months, we live in different towns and he's not from here, (he's an American living here) he usually visits on the weekends, This time I decided to visit his town and eat out at a diner.

"Rhett was already there when I arrived to the diner, we talked some, checked the menu, then when it was time to order he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it up then started shaking it.

"It produced a loud, annoying sound my ears started hurting. I was so confused I asked what he was doing and he said that he was trying to get one of the waiter staff's attention. I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I can not begin to explain the looks we received from everyone.

"I demanded him to stop but he said not till someone came and took our order. I threatened to leave the place and cancel dinner if he wouldn't and he kept doing it."

The woman added that she had walked out the restaurant as soon as a member of staff came to take their order.

She wrote: "I told him that I couldn't take being embarrassed by him and he got upset and said that he didn't get why I thought the bell was embarrassing, explained that it was a perfect solution for no longer be forced to wait till someone shows up.

"I said it's inappropriate and embarrassing here. He said I was being too sensitive and overreacted over nothing. He insisted we go back inside but I refused.

"We ended up leaving, he kept on about how I ruined dinner by cancelling it and offending him by acting like his behaviour is shameful. I said I had a right to give an opinion on what he's done even if he thought what he was doing but he basically told me to get off my high horse and stop calling his 'genius' idea embarrassing.

"He's been sulking for days now and wanting an apology, Maybe I overreacted. maybe it's nothing where he lives but here it's just unacceptable."

The post has attracted thousands of the comments, with many agreeing that the woman was in the right.

One person wrote: "That's incredibly rude and beyond inappropriate. You are NTA and your BF is a rude, entitled AH who would be thrown out of most restaurants in the US for that sort of behaviour."

Another added: "I worked at a restaurant for years and if someone ever came into my work and brought a bell I would kick them out and refuse service. This man is gaslighting you. You should leave him seriously."

A third wrote: "Who would ring a bell at a public restaurant? I would say that's beyond embarrassing you did nothing wrong NTA, and it's like disturbing other customers and waiters they might be busy with their work and it's their job they will serve you OP are you sure about this relationship I see red flags."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Mother's Day this year (stock image)

When is Mother's Day 2022 in the UK?

The PM has scrapped all remaining legal Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson scraps isolation rules for people with Covid from Thursday

News

A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday

‘My mum demands I buy her gifts on my birthday to thank her for giving birth’
The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook

Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Whistles today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

TV & Movies

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season nine was filmed last year

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

TV & Movies

Here's when MAFS Australia is on our TVs

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia couple Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi now?

TV & Movies

Ella and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud now?

TV & Movies

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar now?

TV & Movies

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia experts

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla

TV & Movies

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?

TV & Movies

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec share secret behind-the-scenes drag transformation

Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

TV & Movies

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series

Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years

TV & Movies