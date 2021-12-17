Woman reveals there's a massive pub behind her kitchen cupboard

17 December 2021, 11:36

Picture: TikTok/@theresapizzaaa
By Heart reporter

A woman has revealed that she has an incredible secret passageway to a pub in her kitchen...

A woman on TikTok has given us serious home envy after sharing that she can access an actual pub through a cupboard in her kitchen.

As reported by The Sun, she revealed that the pub is hidden within her kitchen island down a flight of stairs.

The woman - who posts under the username @theresapizzaaa - titled the video: "When I’m bored and realise I have a speakeasy under my kitchen island."

Picture: TikTok/@theresapizzaaa

In the clip, she is seen walking down the stairs to a room full of wine, before heading into yet another room with a bookcase on the wall.

Incredibly, though, the bookcase is actually a secret passageway to a huge room full of alcohol bottles, a bar, and bar stools.

In a follow-up clip, she later revealed that bands perform there, and that there are many chairs and tables to accommodate guests.

Many people rushed to express their amazement at the video, with one joking: "There’s a dead mouse under my sink."

