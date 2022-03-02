What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas

2 March 2022, 18:13

Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered!
Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered!
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From fashion and jewellery to skincare and make-up, we've got all the best Mother's Day gift ideas right here.

Mother's Day 2022 is just around the corner, and this year falls on Sunday, March 27.

If, like us, you think you have the best mum in the world, you'll want to treat her like a Queen on Mothering Sunday.

If this means getting her an extra-special gift, then we're got you covered with our ultimate gift guide.

Whether she loves home comforts, getting creative or looking great, we've got something for everyone:

Nightwear & Accessorises from Boux Avenue

These cosy treats will put a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day
These cosy treats will put a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day

Dried Wild Flowers & Clay Vase Making Kit

This set is perfect for mums who love to be creative
This set is perfect for mums who love to be creative

Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin

The new limited edition Hendrick’s Neptunia is perfect for mums who love a G&T
The new limited edition Hendrick's Neptunia is perfect for mums who love a G&T

Plants from The Little Botanical

These house plants from The Little Botanical are the perfect alternative to flowers
These house plants from The Little Botanical are the perfect alternative to flowers

Must-have slippers by mahabis

The mahabis classic slippers are the ultimate slippers for comfort and style
The mahabis classic slippers are the ultimate slippers for comfort and style

Jewellery from Abbott Lyon

Add a little magic to your mum's jewellery collection with these Mini Starburst Crystal Earrings
Add a little magic to your mum's jewellery collection with these Mini Starburst Crystal Earrings

Beauty set by Elemis

This set is the secret to firmer-looking skin and anti-ageing
This set is the secret to firmer-looking skin and anti-ageing

Make-up by Charlotte Tilbury

This Pillow Talk set is the perfect gift for make-up crazy mums
This Pillow Talk set is the perfect gift for make-up crazy mums

Buy now: Pillow Talk Push Up Eye Kit £60.00

Trainers by Superga

These Superga trainers have been spotted on the most stylish mum we know – Kate Middleton!
These Superga trainers have been spotted on the most stylish mum we know – Kate Middleton!

Plush Robe by Bedfolk

This robe is so cosy, your mum won't ever want to take it off
This robe is so cosy, your mum won't ever want to take it off

