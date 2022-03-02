What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas

Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered! Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

From fashion and jewellery to skincare and make-up, we've got all the best Mother's Day gift ideas right here.

Mother's Day 2022 is just around the corner, and this year falls on Sunday, March 27.

If, like us, you think you have the best mum in the world, you'll want to treat her like a Queen on Mothering Sunday.

If this means getting her an extra-special gift, then we're got you covered with our ultimate gift guide.

Whether she loves home comforts, getting creative or looking great, we've got something for everyone:

Nightwear & Accessorises from Boux Avenue

These cosy treats will put a smile on your mum's face this Mother's Day. Picture: PH

Dried Wild Flowers & Clay Vase Making Kit

This set is perfect for mums who love to be creative. Picture: PH

Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin

The new limited edition Hendrick’s Neptunia is perfect for mums who love a G&T. Picture: PH

Plants from The Little Botanical

These house plants from The Little Botanical are the perfect alternative to flowers. Picture: PH

Must-have slippers by mahabis

The mahabis classic slippers are the ultimate slippers for comfort and style. Picture: PH

Jewellery from Abbott Lyon

Add a little magic to your mum's jewellery collection with these Mini Starburst Crystal Earrings. Picture: PH

Beauty set by Elemis

This set is the secret to firmer-looking skin and anti-ageing. Picture: PH

Make-up by Charlotte Tilbury

This Pillow Talk set is the perfect gift for make-up crazy mums. Picture: PH

Buy now: Pillow Talk Push Up Eye Kit £60.00

Trainers by Superga

These Superga trainers have been spotted on the most stylish mum we know – Kate Middleton! Picture: PH

Plush Robe by Bedfolk